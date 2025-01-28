Michter’s releases Bomberger’s PFG: Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bomberger’s PFG (Precision Fine Grain) Kentucky Straight Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Whiskey fans know Michter’s because of its popular expressions, including the highly sought-after Michter’s 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Now, the iconic brand is releasing one of its more unique, historic limited-release expressions.

Bomberger’s PFG (Precision Fine Grain) Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This innovative whiskey begins as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon matured in a new, toasted, charred American oak barrel. After the initial maturation, the whiskey is placed in a new, custom-toasted, and charred French grain oak barrel to finish. These barrels come from the Tronçais, Allier, Nevers, and Vosges forests.

It’s then filtered before being bottled at a potent 100.2-proof. According to Michter’s, it’s known for it multi-layered, nuanced flavor profile featuring chocolate, spices, herbal notes, and charred oak.

“Over the years, our flagship Bomberger’s Declaration Bourbon has always had a rich, bold nature that I love. This new Bomberger’s PFG™ release continues our efforts to further experiment with Bomberger’s and push the boundaries of American whiskey,” Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee said in a press release.

“It’s a wonderful expression with great texture and a remarkable spectrum of rich, full flavors resulting from our team’s thoughtful exploration of wood science under very specific conditions.”

This whiskey is a way for the modern day Kentucky-based Michter’s to pay homage to the Pennsylvania distillery originally called Schenks that was founded in 1753 before being renamed Bomberger’s in the 1800s and eventually renamed Michter’s in the 1900s. The Pennsylvania-based distillery finally closed its doors for good in 1989.

Where can I buy it?

Bomberger’s PFG (Precision Fine Grain) Kentucky Straight Bourbon is available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $140 for a 750ml bottle.