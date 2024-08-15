The bourbon which helped kick off the toasted barrel craze is coming back

Michter’s, makers of one of our favorite Kentucky straight bourbons, is known for its special limited editions that are released in small batches. Unfortunately, the nature of those releases means that typically, if you miss them, then they are gone. But Michter’s is now bringing back one of its landmark releases, the US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon.

The new release celebrates ten years since the debut of the toasted barrel finish bourbon, which was a big hit and helped to kick off an industry-wide interested in toasted barrel finishing.

“It’s a testament to our team that so many other great distillers have followed us in releasing toasted barrel finish whiskeys,” said Michter’s Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson. “There are many different toast profiles in which the barrel is heated to create beautiful flavor notes. This year’s Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon reminds me of a fall evening where we are roasting campfire treats with graham crackers, marshmallows, caramel and butterscotch.”

The new release comes in at 91.4 proof and is made by taking the brand’s US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon and then transfering it another barrel, which has been toasted but not charred, for 18 months.

“On the tenth anniversary of Michter’s creation of the toasted barrel finish category, our team could not be more excited to share this latest release of Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon with our loyal Michter’s fans,” said Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee. “There was a consensus among our tasting panel members that this 2024 release furthers the legacy of Michter’s exceptional toasted whiskeys.”