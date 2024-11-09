Dress for success and get lucky

Casinos are a world all their own. You can be walking down the street in St. Louis and suddenly find yourself on a riverboat surrounded by slot machines, roulette wheels, and poker tables. You could be strolling down the street in Las Vegas and be swept into a completely different world where money changes hands by the thousands every second (usually in one direction). Or you can pay your way to a back room of that same casino where the VIP high-stakes poker game is waiting for you to win or lose.

The point is, there is a different world when you’re gambling away your money in hopes of hitting it big. And there is a style etiquette that goes with it. Learning how to dress in a casino comes down to what kind of casino or poker game you find yourself in, and we have done the work to figure that out for you. Here are some ideas for the best casino outfits.

What to wear in a casual game or riverboat

Like many style conversations, we will take our lead from 007, himself, James Bond. Not only is he an impeccable sartorialist, but there are ample examples of the man frequenting poker tables, casinos, and other gambling establishments. You aren’t always gambling in high-end establishments like MGM Grand, the Bellagio, or the Venetian. Sometimes, you may find yourself in an establishment a little more toned down or a riverboat in the Midwest with a laid-back feel.

While in there, you will see some people dressed as if they had just finished grocery shopping at Walmart. That’s OK; you don’t have to dress the same as them, but you don’t have to go out in a tuxedo, as we usually see Bond. The rule of thumb for these establishments is to go with something closer to smart casual. Think of a heightened version of business casual, with one or two items elevated to a greater degree. Be it a sport coat or smart Chelseas, look like you are the wealthiest in the room.

Consider Bond’s look when he first won the Aston Martin in Cuba for inspiration. He chose solid light-colored chinos and a simple black button-up. He was the most elevated man at the table and didn’t go too far.

What to wear at a casino poker table

Let’s talk about cocktail attire. While many casual games or smaller casinos won’t have much of a dress code, the feel will be different when you go to the bigger, high-end casinos. Sure, you will see people not adhering to the elevated dress code; you will always see those people. However, when you are in Vegas, the casinos on the strip are for the serious gamers and the people looking for and used to the lap of luxury. If you want to be the person who wins before you walk into the door, you will adopt the look of cocktail attire.

This consists of being a business professional, but ditching the more conservative looks and going for something with a little more flare. This is where your personality can run free. Your suit can be louder, your shirt can be brighter, and your tie can be a little more out there. Keep in mind that if you do all three, you will look more like a clown than a serious gamer, but a healthy dose of one or two of these aspects will have you standing out in a good way.

What to wear on fight night

Here it is, the look of James Bond. The way we see him when we close our eyes is almost always in a tuxedo or a dinner jacket. It was sitting in a casino, sparking up a smoke, and wearing a dinner jacket when we heard Sean Connery utter those iconic words, “Bond, James Bond.”

This is the look that is most commonly seen when you visit a casino on fight night. It has always been the event of the year when two of the world’s best fighters come to a casino to face off. When you are in attendance, even if you’re simply gambling, dress for the occasion. This is also how you will likely be required to dress in a game of high-stakes poker that is invitation only.

You’re focusing on a black tie: a tuxedo with a formal shirt, a bow tie (please tie it yourself — nothing screams “I don’t belong here” like a clip-on), and cufflinks. If you opt for a dinner jacket, you should go with a classic black like James Bond’s in Casino Royal or the elevated white he wore in other appearances. Oh, and one more thing that is the most important of all. Don’t rent — own it and tailor it.

Bottom line

The bottom line is that there is a range you need to stay within if you want to dress well at the casino. Let’s start with a look at what the hierarchy of men’s formality is before we start looking at the range you need to stay within.

White tie: Think tuxes with white vests, ties, coattails, and even sometimes top hats (someone invite us …). Black tie: Think prom and most weddings you go to. Basic tux and mostly black vests and ties. Black tie optional: This is one of those times when people say one thing and mean the other; they are just being nice. It usually means they want you to wear a tuxedo, so just do it. Business professional: What it sounds like. Think Harvey Specter in Suits. Suits in basic colors. Ties in subtle patterns and solids. Shoes in classic form. This is appropriate for the office. Cocktail attire: The best way to define this is business professional with personality. It’s going to feel very similar to the above; only you can feel free to wear things you wouldn’t normally wear to the office. Smart casual : An elevated version of business casual. No polos or denim here. It involves dress pants and dress shirts. Everything is sharp and high quality . Business casual: Have you seen your IT guy lately? That is what it is. Almost a standard uniform of chinos and a polo with hybrid dress sneakers. Casual: Wear whatever you want, just be covered.

When you’re dressing for a casino, you should be somewhere between #2 and #6. Fight night should be #2, and the casual game or the riverboat should be #6. If you find yourself in #1, it should expressly be written on the invitation (something like that isn’t a walk-in kind of scenario). If you are #7 or #8, you should probably go home and get changed.