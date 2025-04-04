 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Ecoventura unveils exclusive itineraries for 2025 aboard its mega-yachts in the Galapagos

Enjoy one of three amazing new adventures

By
Ecoventura
Ecoventura

Ecoventura, the Galapagos’ only Relais & Châteaux cruise line, is set to raise the bar on luxury travel with its newly announced 2025 themed departures aboard its mega-yacht expedition fleet. Known for offering one of the most intimate and luxurious ways to explore the Galapagos Islands, these specialty-themed itineraries promise to elevate an already once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Catering to specific interests and tapping into some of the year’s hottest emerging travel trends, the three 20-passenger mega-yachts will embark on 7-night/8-day itineraries that blend adventure with luxury in truly unique ways. 

Recommended Videos

Cultural, Culinary Immersion

Ecoventura
Ecoventura

Ecoventura is taking culinary experiences to the next level by partnering with Ecuadorian chefs from fellow Relais & Châteaux-ranked restaurants to relaunch its specialty culinary departures. These unique cruises will feature award-winning guest chefs from across the country, offering guests a truly immersive cultural experience. Expect next-level breakfasts, lunches, four-course nightly dinners, and even cooking lessons that bring Ecuador’s rich culinary traditions to life.

Related

Ecoventura prides itself on sourcing over 53% of its ingredients directly from the Galapagos, ensuring that every dish is not only authentic, but also carries the distinct flavors of one of the most protected and biodiverse places on earth. This focus on local sourcing means your meals onboard will be steeped in Ecuadorian culture, offering guests a genuine taste of the islands’ freshest produce and ingredients.

For the first time this year, Ecoventura will also showcase Ecuadorian wines by partnering with Bodega Dos Hemisferios, a 100% local premium wine label, to bring Ecuadorian wine-making to the ships, enhancing the culinary journey with a unique local touch.

Astro-Adventures

Two people watching stars
Ryan Jacobson / Unsplash

The Galapagos Islands have long been a place of wonder, inspiring Darwin’s Theory of Evolution with their extraordinary wildlife and vast landscapes. But the adventure doesn’t end when the sun sets. At night, the islands reveal a truly beautiful display of the cosmos. This remote destination has become a haven for astronomers, with experts from prestigious institutions like Harvard and Oxford drawn to its stargazing conditions.

This year, Ecoventura is offering Astro-Adventures for stargazing enthusiasts aboard their ships. Guests can enjoy a unique opportunity to stargaze from the upper deck of the mega-yachts while floating through the archipelago’s waters. Guided by onboard certified naturalists, travelers will get an up-close look at the night sky using specialty camera lenses and star kits. For those looking to capture the magic, the dedicated Photography Departure offers the perfect chance to photograph the stars.

“Mother Earth” Wellness Retreat

Ecoventura
Ecoventura

The company is launching its first-ever wellness retreat in the Galapagos Islands, inviting guests to disconnect and reconnect with nature. The specialty departures in late summer and early fall will focus on both physical and mental well-being, offering activities like silent snorkeling, barefoot hiking, and hot tub and ocean cold plunges. Guests will also enjoy health-conscious menus and a zero-proof bar.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The happiest cities in America for 2025, according to WalletHub
Did your city make the list
Freemont California

Where you live can have a significant impact on your happiness, and WalletHub's latest report reveals which U.S. cities are leading the way in well-being for 2025. The personal-finance website analyzed more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of happiness, including depression rates, income growth, and average leisure time per day.

Fremont, California, took the top spot as the happiest city in America, boasting the lowest separation and divorce rate (4.6 times lower than Detroit, Michigan, the city with the highest). San Jose and Irvine, California, also made the top three, reinforcing the Golden State’s reputation for sunshine and satisfaction. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, followed in fourth place.

Read more
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa celebrates 45 years with exclusive deals
Aloha to savings
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, a beloved Hawaiian destination known for its rich heritage and gorgeous location on Ka‘anapali Beach, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2025. For over four decades, the resort has been a symbol of luxury in the area, offering guests an incredible island experience.

To mark this milestone, the resort is unveiling a series of exclusive deals, exciting on-site activities, and special social media giveaways, ensuring both guests and locals can join in on the celebration and enjoy the magic of Maui in a whole new way.

Read more
The Capra unveils luxury ski safari in the Swiss Alps
Experience Switzerland like never before
The Capra

Luxury and adventure come together with The Capra’s newly launched Valais Ski Safari, an exclusive experience designed for those looking to explore Switzerland’s most incredible ski regions in style. Based in the alpine village of Saas-Fee, the 5-star wellness hotel is offering guests the chance to ski across multiple world-class resorts, including Saas-Fee, Zermatt, Crans-Montana, and Verbier, with all logistics seamlessly handled by The Capra team.

Led by Swiss-certified guides, this bespoke ski adventure is tailored to small groups, ensuring a highly personalized experience. With 2,000 km of slopes to explore across 34 resorts, guests can enjoy everything from high-altitude glacier skiing to curated après-ski dining, all while The Capra team takes care of ski passes, equipment, and luxury transfers. Whether by car or helicopter, skiers can move effortlessly between iconic locations, experiencing the very best of the Swiss Alps.

Read more