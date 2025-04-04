Ecoventura unveils exclusive itineraries for 2025 aboard its mega-yachts in the Galapagos

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cultural, Culinary Immersion Astro-Adventures “Mother Earth” Wellness Retreat

Ecoventura, the Galapagos’ only Relais & Châteaux cruise line, is set to raise the bar on luxury travel with its newly announced 2025 themed departures aboard its mega-yacht expedition fleet. Known for offering one of the most intimate and luxurious ways to explore the Galapagos Islands, these specialty-themed itineraries promise to elevate an already once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Catering to specific interests and tapping into some of the year’s hottest emerging travel trends, the three 20-passenger mega-yachts will embark on 7-night/8-day itineraries that blend adventure with luxury in truly unique ways.

Cultural, Culinary Immersion

Ecoventura is taking culinary experiences to the next level by partnering with Ecuadorian chefs from fellow Relais & Châteaux-ranked restaurants to relaunch its specialty culinary departures. These unique cruises will feature award-winning guest chefs from across the country, offering guests a truly immersive cultural experience. Expect next-level breakfasts, lunches, four-course nightly dinners, and even cooking lessons that bring Ecuador’s rich culinary traditions to life.

Ecoventura prides itself on sourcing over 53% of its ingredients directly from the Galapagos, ensuring that every dish is not only authentic, but also carries the distinct flavors of one of the most protected and biodiverse places on earth. This focus on local sourcing means your meals onboard will be steeped in Ecuadorian culture, offering guests a genuine taste of the islands’ freshest produce and ingredients.

For the first time this year, Ecoventura will also showcase Ecuadorian wines by partnering with Bodega Dos Hemisferios, a 100% local premium wine label, to bring Ecuadorian wine-making to the ships, enhancing the culinary journey with a unique local touch.

The Galapagos Islands have long been a place of wonder, inspiring Darwin’s Theory of Evolution with their extraordinary wildlife and vast landscapes. But the adventure doesn’t end when the sun sets. At night, the islands reveal a truly beautiful display of the cosmos. This remote destination has become a haven for astronomers, with experts from prestigious institutions like Harvard and Oxford drawn to its stargazing conditions.

This year, Ecoventura is offering Astro-Adventures for stargazing enthusiasts aboard their ships. Guests can enjoy a unique opportunity to stargaze from the upper deck of the mega-yachts while floating through the archipelago’s waters. Guided by onboard certified naturalists, travelers will get an up-close look at the night sky using specialty camera lenses and star kits. For those looking to capture the magic, the dedicated Photography Departure offers the perfect chance to photograph the stars.

“Mother Earth” Wellness Retreat

The company is launching its first-ever wellness retreat in the Galapagos Islands, inviting guests to disconnect and reconnect with nature. The specialty departures in late summer and early fall will focus on both physical and mental well-being, offering activities like silent snorkeling, barefoot hiking, and hot tub and ocean cold plunges. Guests will also enjoy health-conscious menus and a zero-proof bar.