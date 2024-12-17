8 over-the-top luxury travel experiences you won’t believe are real

Table of Contents Table of Contents Brazil: Enjoy private access to Iguazu National Park Iceland: Dine inside the Thrihnukagigur Volcano France: Stay inside of the Palace of Versailles Peru: Overlook Machu Picchu from your hotel room United States: Relax in a spa with a view of the New York City skyline Japan: Stay inside of an art museum Philippines: Rent a private island Rwanda: Trek with gorillas through the jungle

If you’re searching for something that goes far beyond the usual bed and breakfast and are ready to indulge in life’s most opulent offerings, the world is brimming with luxury travel experiences that you’ll never forget. Imagine dining inside an active volcano, lounging on your own private island, or trekking with gorillas through the jungle. While these experiences may sound unattainable, they are actually within reach for those who are willing to splurge a bit.

Let’s dive into the créme de la créme of luxury travel experiences, exploring the most exclusive, over-the-top adventures that redefine indulgence.

Brazil: Enjoy private access to Iguazu National Park

Hotel das Cataratas, the only hotel located within Brazil’s Iguazu National Park, offers an unparalleled luxury travel experience. Guests enjoy exclusive access to Iguassu Falls during the magical hours of sunrise and sunset when the park is closed to the public. This rare privilege allows for tranquil, crowd-free moments with one of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders.

The indulgence also extends beyond the park. The hotel provides 5-star amenities, including the acclaimed Restaurant Y, led by award-winning chef Luiz Filipe, a serene world-class spa, and activities like guided nature walks and speedboat adventures to the Lower Falls.

Iceland: Dine inside the Thrihnukagigur Volcano

Imagine descending into the heart of a dormant volcano and enjoying an elegant dinner in its ancient lava chamber. The Thrihnukagigur volcano, whose name translates to “Three Peaks Crater,” offers this one-of-a-kind luxury travel experience. Dormant for over 4,000 years, it is the only accessible lava chamber on Earth.

This extraordinary journey begins with a helicopter ride over Iceland’s Blue Mountains, courtesy of luxury providers like Y.CO, followed by a descent into the volcano. Inside, you’ll be treated to a lavish white-tablecloth dining experience. Crystal glassware and a gourmet meal prepared by one of Iceland’s top chefs make this a truly unforgettable adventure.

France: Stay inside of the Palace of Versailles

Staying inside the iconic Palace of Versailles at Le Grand Contrôle is one of the best luxury travel experiences. This opulent hotel, designed by Jules Hardouin-Mansart in 1681, immerses guests in the grandeur of 18th-century France. Its rooms and suites feature breathtaking views of the palace, adorned with exquisite fabrics and hand-picked antiques.

Le Grand Contrôle offers exclusive access to the Palace after hours, allowing you to wander the Hall of Mirrors in private. Dining here is equally impressive, with Chef Alain Ducasse reimagining 17th-century gourmet traditions in spectacular feasts. Rates range from $3,300 to $12,000 per night, promising a magical escape into history.

Peru: Overlook Machu Picchu from your hotel room

For an incredible luxury travel experience, stay at Sanctuary Lodge, the only hotel located next to the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. From this exclusive vantage point, you can wake to amazing views of the mystical ruins and be among the first to explore them at dawn.

The lodge offers unique experiences, including sunrise breakfasts overlooking the archeological site, coca leaf readings, and vow renewal ceremonies. Guests can unwind in the serene garden and relaxation area or savor fine cuisine at the gourmet restaurant. With just 29 rooms and 2 suites, Sanctuary Lodge ensures an intimate experience.

United States: Relax in a spa with a view of the New York City skyline

For a peaceful retreat from the bustle of New York City, the QC NY Spa on Governors Island offers a serene luxury travel experience just a 5-minute ferry ride from downtown Manhattan. Overlooking the iconic skyline, this enchanting oasis features outdoor panoramic spa pools open year-round.

Indulge in a tailored massage, explore over 20 wellness experiences, and unwind in saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation rooms. Afterward, enjoy a delicious meal at the on-site bistro. Whether you’re pampering yourself with beauty treatments or simply soaking in the views, QC NY Spa is one of the best luxury travel experiences.

Japan: Stay inside of an art museum

In Japan, you can stay at Benesse House on Naoshima Island, where art, architecture, and nature converge. Designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando, this hotel is part of the Benesse Art Site Naoshima and serves as both a contemporary art museum and a boutique hotel.

Guestrooms, located on the second floor of the museum, place you steps away from world-class art installations, with large windows offering stunning views of the Inland Sea. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s restaurant and spa. Starting at $350 a night, Benesse House makes luxury and culture surprisingly accessible.

Philippines: Rent a private island

You can enjoy your own private island in the Philippines for a surprisingly affordable price. There are several options on Airbnb and private rental sites, including the popular Exclusive Private Island + Brother Island in El Nido. At about $400 per night, this idyllic retreat offers a 7-bedroom ancestral house designed by Lolo Fermin in 1991, complete with shared and extra bathroom facilities.

The “Worry-Free Package” ensures an effortless stay, featuring Filipino-style meals, daily housekeeping, snorkeling gear, kayak rentals, a coffee bar, and access to a library and board games.

Rwanda: Trek with gorillas through the jungle

Embark on a luxury adventure like no other with Black Tomato’s 9-night bespoke journey through Rwanda, priced at $32,370 per person. Begin with two nights in a luxury hotel before heading to Akagera National Park, then journey to the volcanic peaks of the Virunga Range – home to majestic mountain gorillas.

Stay at the exclusive One&Only Gorilla’s Nest for two nights, where you can unwind with spa treatments and enjoy authentic Rwandan cuisine made from garden-fresh ingredients. The highlight of this adventure is a trek through Volcanoes National Park to find gorillas and spend a full hour in their company.