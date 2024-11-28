Good news if you’re visiting Hawaii: This stunning attraction has reopened

Sulphur Banks is one of the most visually striking areas in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. If you’ve never seen the yellow sulfur crystals on dark lava rocks, you’re in for a real treat. Earlier this year, Sulfur Banks was closed for a maintenance project and was not expected to open until December. However, due to the trail crew’s hard work, they wrapped up construction a month early.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new upgrades to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park

The Sulfur Banks Trail, also known as Ha’akulamanu, has reopened upon the project’s completion, which included a complete replacement of the boardwalk, benches, and railings. This area of the park hasn’t seen much TLC since 2000, so this was a welcome upgrade. The new boardwalk is made from yellow cedar, which is strong and weather-resistant to all manner of sun, rain, and heat, so the National Park Service expects it to last another fifteen or twenty years.

Although the interpretive signs have been temporarily removed to complete the project, they will soon be reinstalled once the new mounting hardware is acquired.

The trail is now designed to accommodate visitors of all abilities so that everyone can enjoy the dramatic landscape of lava rock and volcanic activity from a safe place. With 1.2 miles of gentle terrain, this new boardwalk is perfect for families, casual hikers, and photographers to capture the sulfur deposits, steam vents, and expansive views of the Kīlauea Caldera.