 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Iconic Waldorf Astoria New York opens reservations for 2025

Bookings will open on December 10 via the hotel's website.

By
Waldorf Astoria New York
Waldorf Astoria New York

The Waldorf Astoria New York, one of the world’s most iconic hotels, is ready to welcome guests once again. Located at 301 Park Avenue, this historic midtown Manhattan landmark, with both its exterior and interior officially designated as city landmarks, has been closed since 2017 for an extensive renovation.

Now, Hilton has announced that reservations will reopen on December 10 for stays beginning in 2025.

Recommended Videos

“We look forward to lifting the curtain on Waldorf Astoria New York as it makes its grand reveal back to our beloved city and welcoming the world to create new memories at this iconic hotel,” said Luigi Romaniello, the hotel’s managing director.

Related

The new and improved Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria New York
Waldorf Astoria New York

The Waldorf Astoria New York is set to redefine luxury with reimagined guest rooms and suites designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon. Combining modern comforts with Art Deco touches, most accommodations exceed 570 square feet, offering a stay that pays homage to the hotel’s storied past.

“Visitors returning to the property will notice many of the historical elements, from the Grand Ballroom to the lobby with the famous Waldorf Astoria clock, have been restored to bring back the original grandeur, while thoughtful enhancements were incorporated for today’s traveler,” said Romaniello.

The revamped property includes a 30,000-square-foot spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an outdoor terrace. With 43,000 square feet of event space, it’s poised to reclaim its role as a hub of city society and global events.

Acclaimed Chef Michael Anthony will helm Lex Yard, a standout two-story American Brasserie. The beloved Peacock Alley lounge and bar will also return with a reimagined design, cementing its place as the heartbeat of the hotel.

Reservations open on Tuesday, Dec. 10, via the hotel’s website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
10 Canadian destinations thrill seekers can’t miss, according to a new study
Banff takes the top spot as the best Canadian city for adventure-seekers.
Hiker in Banff

For those seeking a rush of adrenaline, Canada offers some of the best spots for thrill-seekers. According to a new study by CanadaCasino.ca, which analyzed data on adrenaline sports, challenging trails, and activity searches, the top Canadian destinations for adventure are ready to test your limits.

Crowned as the top Canadian city for thrill-seekers, Banff boasts 92.4% of its hiking trails ranked as moderate or difficult, the highest in the study. With 29.3 adrenaline-pumping attractions per capita, from rock climbing to skiing, it’s the perfect place for outdoor adventurers.

Read more
Jet Blue begins flying from New York to Bonaire
Jet Blue begins flying from JFK Airport to Bonaire
Sunrise in Bonaire

Yesterday, Jet Blue began flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to the island of Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport (BON). The airline announced the route in May, and with its addition, Jet Blue now serves all the “ABC” islands — an abbreviation for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao in the Leeward Antilles.
More details on the JFK to BON flight
Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands Mitchel Wijt via Unsplash

The New York to Bonaire flight occurs twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight 1643 from JFK to BON departs at 7:00 a.m. and arrives at 12:46 p.m. Flight 1644 from BON to JFK takes off at 2:10 p.m. and lands at 6:30 p.m. Jet Blue is the only airline offering direct service between the two destinations. 

Read more
Top 5 adventure travel trends for 2025: From friendtrips to purposeful parenting
Intrepid shares which trends will be dominating in 2025
Still taken on Mongolian Wilderness (CBSX) press trip, by journalist/photographer Mark Daffey.

Intrepid Travel has unveiled its "Five for 2025: Travel Trend Predictions," spotlighting the biggest adventure travel trends set to shape the coming year. With nearly 1,000 small-group adventures spanning all seven continents, Intrepid has tapped into evolving traveler desires, revealing a fresh set of top trends that emphasize new ways of exploring the world. From “friendtrips” and family-oriented “purposeful parenting” experiences to the growing appeal of rail travel, here’s a look at what’s predicted to capture the hearts of travelers in 2025.
1. Women-only adventures

All-women group adventures are surging in popularity, with Intrepid Travel’s Women’s Expeditions experiencing a 37% growth in 2024. These all-female tours, led by local women, attract solo female travelers eager to explore new destinations with like-minded travelers.
2. ‘Not-Hot’ destinations

Read more