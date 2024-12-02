Iconic Waldorf Astoria New York opens reservations for 2025

The Waldorf Astoria New York, one of the world’s most iconic hotels, is ready to welcome guests once again. Located at 301 Park Avenue, this historic midtown Manhattan landmark, with both its exterior and interior officially designated as city landmarks, has been closed since 2017 for an extensive renovation.

Now, Hilton has announced that reservations will reopen on December 10 for stays beginning in 2025.

“We look forward to lifting the curtain on Waldorf Astoria New York as it makes its grand reveal back to our beloved city and welcoming the world to create new memories at this iconic hotel,” said Luigi Romaniello, the hotel’s managing director.

The new and improved Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria New York is set to redefine luxury with reimagined guest rooms and suites designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon. Combining modern comforts with Art Deco touches, most accommodations exceed 570 square feet, offering a stay that pays homage to the hotel’s storied past.

“Visitors returning to the property will notice many of the historical elements, from the Grand Ballroom to the lobby with the famous Waldorf Astoria clock, have been restored to bring back the original grandeur, while thoughtful enhancements were incorporated for today’s traveler,” said Romaniello.

The revamped property includes a 30,000-square-foot spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an outdoor terrace. With 43,000 square feet of event space, it’s poised to reclaim its role as a hub of city society and global events.

Acclaimed Chef Michael Anthony will helm Lex Yard, a standout two-story American Brasserie. The beloved Peacock Alley lounge and bar will also return with a reimagined design, cementing its place as the heartbeat of the hotel.

Reservations open on Tuesday, Dec. 10, via the hotel’s website.