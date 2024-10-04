 Skip to main content
Field & Stream Lodge to open first location in Montana

The new lodge is designed to encourage guests to embrace the Great Outdoors.

By
Field & Stream Bozeman
Starwood Capital Group

Field & Stream Lodge Co. is set to debut its first-ever location in Bozeman, Montana, marking an exciting new chapter for outdoor enthusiasts. Announced on Wednesday by AJ Capital Partners, the lodge will be located just one mile from downtown Bozeman and a two-hour drive from Yellowstone National Park. 

Situated amid scenic rivers, ski resorts, and mountains, the resort is designed to be a year-round destination, offering activities like hiking, biking, fly fishing, and skiing.

“Our mission is to inspire more people to explore and enjoy the great outdoors, says Ben Weprin, CEO and Founder of AJ Capital Partners. “In honoring the rich history of the Field & Stream legacy, we’re offering a modern twist on an American classic. With a focus on design, comfort, and genuine American hospitality, Field & Stream Lodge Co. aims to be your home base for adventure.” 

The Field & Stream Lodge: The details

Field & Stream Lodge room
Starwood Capital Group

Blending the classic charm of hunting and fishing lodges with modern-day comfort, the new Field & Stream Bozeman is designed to encourage guests to fully embrace the Great Outdoors. Its 179 guestrooms, ranging from King Suites to Bunk Rooms, all reflect the aesthetic of a traditional outdoor lodge while offering contemporary amenities.

Among the standout features is The Great Room, a cozy communal space with a stone fireplace. Guests can also enjoy an on-site supply shop, a gym, an outdoor hot tub, and an indoor pool. For events and meetings, the lodge offers 5,800 square feet of flexible space, while its expansive 29,000-square-foot courtyard, known as The Backyard, invites relaxation with picnic tables, canvas umbrellas, and vintage canoes repurposed as fire pits.

Field & Stream Bozeman is now open for reservations, with a planned opening for winter 2025.

