JetBlue increases winter flights to Bozeman, Montana

JetBlue adds ski season routes from the East Coast to Bozeman

By
Mountains around Bozeman Montana
Bozeman, Montana Matthew Lancaster via Unsplash

This winter, JetBlue will add peak ski season flights from New York and Boston to Bozeman, Montana. The routes will also add the carrier’s Mint service, which includes premium amenities for a luxurious trip. Currently, the airline is the only provider of non-stop Bozeman service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and the additions will more than double available flights.

JetBlue takes you from the East Coast to Bozeman in a flash

Mint suite on JetBlue
Mint Suite on JetBlue JetBlue Airways

Before, JetBlue offered twice-weekly flights to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) from its Boston and New York hubs. From February 13 to March 30, 2025, that increases to five each, adding Mint service on three. Bozeman is in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, with access to big mountain playgrounds like Big Sky, Bridger Bowl, and more. These new flights make a ski trip more convenient and, with Mint service, more comfortable. 

JetBlue’s Mint service offers a premium experience with gourmet dining, free Wi-Fi, a 15-inch TV screen, priority boarding, lie-flat bedding, and more. Dave Jehn, Vice President, Network Planning and Airline Partnerships, JetBlue, commented: “We are excited to introduce our award-winning Mint experience to Bozeman and Big Sky, enhancing the travel experience for our customers flying from Boston and New York. With the introduction of Mint and the increased frequency of flights on weekends, we are committed to offering our customers premium travel options, making their journey to Bozeman and back an exceptional experience.”

At BOS and JFK, JetBlue will offer BZN flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Premium Mint seating is available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

Boston to Bozeman schedule:

  • BOS to BZN: Flight B6257 Departure 7:30 Arrival 10:40 on Fri, Sat, Sun
  • BOS to BZN: Flight B6257 Departure 8:58 Arrival 12:08 on Mon, Wed
  • BZN to BOS: Flight B6256 Departure 11:50 Arrival 18:10 Fri, Sat, Sun
  • BZN to BOS Flight B6256 Departure 13:03 Arrival 19:20 Mon, Wed

New York to Bozeman schedule:

  • JFK to BZN: Flight B6947 Departure 9:50 Arrival 13:00 on Fri, Sat, Sun
  • JFK to BZN: Flight B6947 Departure 10:30 Arrival 13:25 on Mon, Wed
  • BZN to JFK: Flight B6944 Departure 14:50 Arrival 21:04 on Fri, Sat, Sun
  • BZN to JFK: Flight B6944 Departure 14:20 Arrival 20:35 on Mon, Wed

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
