Four Seasons’ new jet tour takes travelers to every ‘The White Lotus’ destination

If you’ve ever dreamed of living The White Lotus lifestyle (minus the chaos and crime) Four Seasons is making that fantasy a reality. The luxury hotel brand has unveiled World of Wellness 2026, an ultra-exclusive 20-day private jet tour designed to immerse travelers in the locations of all three seasons of the hit HBO series, along with five additional destinations.

With just 48 spots available, this once-in-a-lifetime journey promises five-star stays, curated experiences, and unmatched luxury at some of the most beautiful Four Seasons properties in the world. Travelers will indulge in the same resorts featured in the show, from the idyllic beaches of Maui (Season 1) to the historic beauty of Taormina (Season 2) and the tropical paradise of Koh Samui (Season 3).

Recommended Videos

But the jet tour doesn’t stop there. Guests will also explore Singapore, Marrakech, Nevis, Mexico City, and the Maldives.

World of Wellness: The details

Every moment of the World of Wellness 2026 jet tour is carefully crafted to nourish the mind, body, and spirit through curated experiences.

In Koh Samui, guests will board a private boat to explore Angthong’s 42 islands, discovering the area’s beauty before stepping into a private cooking class led by a local chef, where they’ll learn more about traditional Thai cuisine.

In Mexico City, the experience takes a serene turn as guests glide through the canals of Xochimilco aboard a trajinera (flat-bottomed boat), arriving at a private floating garden for a tranquil sound healing ceremony.

In Maui, travelers will recenter with spa rituals inspired by Hawaiian traditions, blending ancient healing techniques with modern therapies.

This one-time journey departs from Singapore on May 7, 2026, and concludes in Maui on May 26, 2026. With a price tag starting at $188,000 per person, World of Wellness 2026 is an ultra-exclusive splurge – but for those who can afford it, the experience is truly unparalleled.