 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Four Seasons’ new jet tour takes travelers to every ‘The White Lotus’ destination

Prices for this luxurious trip start at $188,000

By
Four Seasons Press Room
Four Seasons Press Room

If you’ve ever dreamed of living The White Lotus lifestyle (minus the chaos and crime) Four Seasons is making that fantasy a reality. The luxury hotel brand has unveiled World of Wellness 2026, an ultra-exclusive 20-day private jet tour designed to immerse travelers in the locations of all three seasons of the hit HBO series, along with five additional destinations.

With just 48 spots available, this once-in-a-lifetime journey promises five-star stays, curated experiences, and unmatched luxury at some of the most beautiful Four Seasons properties in the world. Travelers will indulge in the same resorts featured in the show, from the idyllic beaches of Maui (Season 1) to the historic beauty of Taormina (Season 2) and the tropical paradise of Koh Samui (Season 3).

Recommended Videos

But the jet tour doesn’t stop there. Guests will also explore Singapore, Marrakech, Nevis, Mexico City, and the Maldives.

Related

World of Wellness: The details

Four Season Press Room
Four Season Press Room

Every moment of the World of Wellness 2026 jet tour is carefully crafted to nourish the mind, body, and spirit through curated experiences. 

In Koh Samui, guests will board a private boat to explore Angthong’s 42 islands, discovering the area’s beauty before stepping into a private cooking class led by a local chef, where they’ll learn more about traditional Thai cuisine.

In Mexico City, the experience takes a serene turn as guests glide through the canals of Xochimilco aboard a trajinera (flat-bottomed boat), arriving at a private floating garden for a tranquil sound healing ceremony.

In Maui, travelers will recenter with spa rituals inspired by Hawaiian traditions, blending ancient healing techniques with modern therapies.

This one-time journey departs from Singapore on May 7, 2026, and concludes in Maui on May 26, 2026. With a price tag starting at $188,000 per person, World of Wellness 2026 is an ultra-exclusive splurge – but for those who can afford it, the experience is truly unparalleled.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
JetBlue will now pay you back if your trip gets rained out
No more vacation blues
Rainy street

Nothing dampens a vacation quite like endless rain – but JetBlue Vacations is now offering travelers a safety net. The travel agency has partnered with WeatherPromise to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage that reimburses customers if their vacation is disrupted by excessive rainfall. Since rain is one of the top concerns for vacationers, the partnership aims to provide peace of mind and financial protection. 

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, President, JetBlue Travel Products in a press release. “When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way. We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”
How it works

Read more
The best U.S. beaches to visit in 2025, based on a new study
Planning your 2025 beach vacation?
Avila Beach

As travelers start planning their perfect beach getaway for 2025, a new study has revealed the top destinations to visit across the United States. HomeToGo has just released its 2025 Beach Index, ranking the best 35 beach destinations based on factors like affordability, local charm, hidden gem status, and ideal weather conditions.

Taking the top spot this year is Avila Beach, California, a picturesque retreat on the state’s Central Coast. With its golden sands, invitingly warm waters, and a high Hidden Gem Score, Avila Beach offers a peaceful escape before it becomes a mainstream favorite.

Read more
Our top 7 sustainable tourism destinations you should visit
Enjoy your travels while helping the planet
Iceland Volcano

As a frequent traveler, I've started paying more attention to how my adventures impact the planet. Let's be real, travel is amazing, but it also comes with some serious environmental baggage. From carbon-heavy flights to the strain on local ecosystems, tourism contributes to around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to WTTC's Environmental and Social Research.

But don't worry, you can explore the world and be kind to it at the same time. There are several destinations that are prioritizing sustainability and encouraging visitors to do the same. From rewilding projects in the Scottish Highlands to Iceland's cutting-edge greenhouse revolution, these sustainable tourism destinations prove that adventure and eco-conscious travel go hand in hand.
Costa Rica

Read more