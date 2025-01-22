JetBlue becomes the first airline to accept this form of payment

This week, JetBlue announced it’ll begin accepting Venmo, offering a quick and easy way to pay for flights. The option is available now on jetblue.com and will be on the airline’s mobile app in the following months. JetBlue is the first airline to accept Venmo.

Venmo smooths out the booking process

On the JetBlue website, travelers can pay for tickets using their Venmo balance, linked bank accounts, credit cards, or debit cards. The partnership is designed to help customers streamline and customize their travel planning. It complements the airline’s app, which has features like a boarding countdown timer and easy-to-find gate info.

Carol Clements, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, JetBlue, said: “We’re continually looking for ways to make it easier to book a JetBlue flight on our website and mobile app. Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform.”

John Anderson, Senior Vice president and General Manager of Consumer, PayPal, added: “Travel is not just about the destination, but the people you go with and how you share the experience. The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home.”

Passengers can use the JetBlue app or website to find guaranteed lowest fares. In addition, they get perks like promotions and fare sales, and the ability to view all fare options. Other benefits include earning 2X TrueBlue points and joining in Points Pooling, easy upgrades and seat selections, and more.