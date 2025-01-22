 Skip to main content
JetBlue becomes the first airline to accept this form of payment

JetBlue begins accepting Venmo

By

This week, JetBlue announced it’ll begin accepting Venmo, offering a quick and easy way to pay for flights. The option is available now on jetblue.com and will be on the airline’s mobile app in the following months. JetBlue is the first airline to accept Venmo.

Venmo smooths out the booking process

JetBlue aircraft
JetBlue

On the JetBlue website, travelers can pay for tickets using their Venmo balance, linked bank accounts, credit cards, or debit cards. The partnership is designed to help customers streamline and customize their travel planning. It complements the airline’s app, which has features like a boarding countdown timer and easy-to-find gate info.

Carol Clements, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, JetBlue, said: “We’re continually looking for ways to make it easier to book a JetBlue flight on our website and mobile app. Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform.”

John Anderson, Senior Vice president and General Manager of Consumer, PayPal, added: “Travel is not just about the destination, but the people you go with and how you share the experience. The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home.”

Passengers can use the JetBlue app or website to find guaranteed lowest fares. In addition, they get perks like promotions and fare sales, and the ability to view all fare options. Other benefits include earning 2X TrueBlue points and joining in Points Pooling, easy upgrades and seat selections, and more.

Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
JetBlue receives hefty fine for delayed flights
DOT fines JetBlue $2 million for delayed flights
jetblue dot fine blueprint special livery

In an airline industry first, the Department of Transportation (DOT) fined JetBlue for canceled and delayed flights. Not long ago, the airline was placed under investigation for flights that were “chronically delayed” at least 145 times from June 2022 to November 2023. The financial penalty is in the millions and will be split among interested parties.
The fine follows repeated warnings from the DOT

During the DOT’s investigation, JetBlue ran four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 and November 2023. Every flight experienced delays for five months in a row, and in some cases, longer. As the DOT warned JetBlue about its chronically delayed flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Raleigh-Durham, N.C, the carrier kept scheduling three other chronically delayed flights, consisting of Fort Lauderdale to Orlando and JFK airport, and from Fort Lauderdale to Windsor Locks, CT.

American Airlines announces seasonal routes to these outdoor destinations
American Airlines announces seasonal routes to Montana and Canada
Bozeman, Montana

American Airlines has announced seasonal routes to outdoor destinations in Canada and Montana. The flights embark on Saturdays only and serve five locations during mostly summer months. The airline will utilize Embraer E175 and Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft, depending on the route. Once the flights begin, American will be the only carrier serving all five locations.
American’s new seasonal flights: Where and when
Halifax, Nova Scotia Audrey Dandurand via Unsplash

An American Airlines statement shared with Travel + Leisure noted: "In summer 2025, American will launch five new routes to help connect customers with their favorite outdoor destinations. From convenient access to breathtaking glaciers, awe-inspiring wildlife, and unique natural landscapes, travelers planning their New Year’s resolutions will have more ways to enjoy the great outdoors from Nova Scotia to Montana.”

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds this new seating class
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds new seating class
klm royal dutch airlines new seating class premium economy

After a two year process, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has completed the installation of a new seating class, Premium Comfort Class. The rollout is the largest product change for the airline in years, with every Boeing 787 and 777 outfitted with the class. It’s an intermediate seating class available on long haul flights, sitting neatly between Economy Class and World Business Class, offering more luxury and comfort than the former, at a lower price than the latter. Premium Comfort Class is designed for both business and leisure travelers.
Installing the Premium Comfort Class was an involved process

To date, 54 aircraft have been equipped with Premium Comfort Class. The maintenance division of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines completed installation on all 787s a year and a half ago. Outfitting aircraft with the new class took about four to 16 days to complete. To make that happen, technicians worked through day and night. Today, all 777 aircraft also have Premium Comfort Class installed.

