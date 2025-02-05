 Skip to main content
JetBlue adds these direct flights to the Super Bowl

JetBlue

The 2025 Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on February 9. Featuring a mix of strength, skill, and drama, the game is one of the world’s greatest spectacles in sports. This season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ muscular offense and defense face off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ attempts for a fourth title since 2020. 

Though the game offers plenty of excitement on TV, there’s nothing like watching football in person. Especially with this year’s contest at the New Orleans Superdome, it’s sure to be loud as with each change in momentum and every quarterback sack. To help more fans get there, JetBlue is offering limited time nonstop flights to from the New York metro area to New Orleans. Here are the details.

JetBlue offers a quick flight to the big game

JetBlue

JetBlue will offer direct trips to New Orleans via Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Not only that, but JetBlue offers free unlimited Fly-Fi for every passenger, letting those traveling on gameday watch all the action live. There’s also seatback entertainment on every seat. Here’s the schedule to and from New Orleans, via JetBlue.

Newark (EWR) – New Orleans (MSY)

  • February 7 Flight #2279 Departure: 8:30 a.m. Arrival: 2:50 p.m.
  • February 7 Flight #2281 Departure: 2:50 p.m. Arrival: 5:20 p.m.

New York (JFK) – New Orleans (MSY) (In addition to regularly scheduled flights)

  • February 7 Flight #2975 Departure: 5:00 p.m. Arrival: 7:38 p.m.
  • February 8 Flight #2977 Departure: 8:29 a.m. Arrival: 11:11 a.m.

New Orleans (MSY) – Newark (EWR)

  • February 10 Flight #2280 Departure: 6:00 a.m. Arrival: 9:50 a.m.
  • February 10 Flight #2282 Departure: 8:40 a.m. Arrival: 12:40 p.m.

New Orleans (MSY) – New York (JFK) (In addition to regularly scheduled flights)

  • February 10 Flight #2976 Departure: 1:20 a.m. Arrival: 5:08 a.m.
  • February 10 Flight #2978 Departure: 7:25 a.m. Arrival: 11:30 a.m.
  • February 10 Flight #2980 Departure: 10:10 a.m. Arrival: 2:05 p.m.

