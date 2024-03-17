Skiers and snowboarders: Buy your Ikon Pass now

As a devoted skier or snowboarder, you want to play on the best mountains. Harrowing steeps, deep powder, and lofty elevations not only bring memorable experiences, but they challenge you and help you improve. Across the globe, you have hundreds of destinations to choose from, each with distinctive topography and snow quality. Lake Tahoe has inclines and chutes that push your limits, while Utah’s “Champagne Powder” offers float and glide like nowhere else.

Before you travel far and wide, you’ll need lift access to your chosen resorts. But buying single-day tickets can be a hassle (and expensive). That’s why the Ikon Pass makes sense, with access to dozens of resorts, along with useful perks for an even better experience. Here’s why you should buy a 24/25 Ikon pass now.

What makes 24/25 Ikon Pass the serious snow sports enthusiast’s pick

Buying a season pass is a significant investment. At $1,249, the Ikon Pass isn’t cheap. But considering what you get in return, it’s a bargain that unlocks the door to elevated winter experiences. Not only do you get lift access around the world, but also a host of benefits that let you (and your friends and family) make the most of the mountains. Let’s dive in.

5 reasons to buy a 24/25 Ikon Pass now

While there’s still a good chunk of the 23/24 ski season to go, there’s ample reason to buy a 24/25 Ikon Pass now. From spring laps at selected resorts to free summer bike park sessions, buying now enhances your time on and off the hill. Here are some highlights.

1. Spring access to top resorts

It’s hard to beat spring skiing and riding. Warm sunlight and soft snow make every session a party, where throwing sprays and sharing smiles make for memorable days. When you buy now, you’ll get spring access to the following Ikon Pass resorts:

Starting March 14:

Big Bear Mountain Resort, CA Snow Valley, CA Solitude, UT Sugarbush, VT Snowshoe, WV Blue Mountain, PA

Beginning April 1:

Mammoth Mountain, CA Palisades Tahoe, CA June Mountain, CA Winter Park, CO

Beginning April 8:

Steamboat, CO Mt. Tremblant, QC

2. Access to the finest mountains across the globe

For the serious skier or rider, some mountains resonate more than others. Not because of their hotels or restaurants but because of their terrain and snowfall. That’s what it’s all about. Besides offering unlimited access to 17 resorts (and 7 days to 40 others), the Ikon Pass features resorts legendary for their challenge and stunning peaks.

Notable big mountain venues on Ikon Pass include:

Mammoth Mountain, CA Palisades Tahoe, CA Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, France (7 days) Jackson Hole, WY (7 days) Niseko United, Japan (7 days) Revelstoke, BC (7 days) Snowbird, UT (7 days)

There’s plenty more. For full details, visit the Ikon Pass website.

3. Additional benefits that enhance your outdoor pursuits

Ikon Pass’ lift access alone makes it worth the cost. But when you factor in its extra perks, it becomes even more appealing. Here are some of our favorites.

Riding with friends and family is a highlight of the snow sports experience. But they don’t always have passes, and lift tickets can get expensive. With your Ikon Pass, you get up to 12 tickets at 25% off (at participating destinations).

Are you a parent to a young shredder? The Ikon Pass includes a discount (up to $200) to Woodward camps, where little rippers learn, progress, and go for their dreams.

Before you know it, it’ll be the summer solstice and time to switch gears. For many, that means switching a board or skis for a mountain bike. Again, Ikon Pass has you covered with a free bike park day at select destinations.

That’s only a sample of the Ikon Pass’s useful perks. For the rest, just visit the website.

4. Score the first tracks before the lifts open

Scoring untouched powder is one of the best feelings on snow. The float, the glide, and the weightlessness are like nothing else. But being first in line is rare. For winter 24/25, Ikon Pass puts you at the head of the pack, with lift access before opening. Once per month in January, February, and March, you’ll have the slopes to yourself and experience true freedom.

5. Flexible payment options

$1,249 is a big chunk of change, and not everyone can afford it all at once. So Ikon lets you pay over time with Affirm for as little as $0 down or 0% APR. When you check out, you can split your payments over 3, 6, or 12 months.

How to buy an Ikon Pass for winter 24/25

If you’re ready to rip, buying an Ikon Pass is easy. Just visit the website, click, and purchase. The Ikon Pass also comes in two lower-priced formats: Base and Session. While each offers a discount, we’d stick with the high-end option.

Going for the Ikon Base Pass lowers the price to $869. But that includes blackout dates and only 14 destinations with unlimited skiing/riding. Further, you get only 5 days at an additional 36 locations.

The Ikon Session pass costs $449 and nets four days across 42 destinations. However, it also has blackout dates, and four days on the snow isn’t much time.

Because of that, the standard $1,249 Ikon Pass makes the most sense, giving you unencumbered access and worthwhile perks. With so many mountains to choose from, you can chart your course for winter adventure.

Skiing and riding the best mountains offers memorable experiences and hones your skills. Whether the powder fields of Japan or the steeps of Lake Tahoe, traveling the world makes you a seasoned snow athlete. That’s why going with the Ikon Pass is an easy decision, opening the door to big mountain environments and providing valuable perks. Just click, buy, and ride.

