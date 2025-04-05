 Skip to main content
The 2025-26 Ikon Pass adds a must-visit North American ski spot

Ikon adds Le Massif de Charlevoix for the winter 2025-26 season

By
Man skiing on slopes wearing yellow jacket Nordic poles sunglasses
Mati Man / Pexels

The Ikon is a multi-resort ski and snowboard season pass offered by the Alterra Mountain Company that gives you access to a wide network of ski destinations worldwide. Currently, the Ikon Pass gives you access to 62 resorts across five continents and eleven countries for a total of 239,363 acres, 1,697 lifts, and 7,539 trails. If you’ve ever considered getting the Ikon pass, the 2025-26 winter season is shaping up to be a great year with the addition of Le Massif De Charlevoix in Canada.

The Le Massif De Charlevoix is located between the Laurentian Range and the shores of the Saint Lawrence River and is the steepest mountain east of the Canadian Rockies. This area receives a whopping 254 inches of annual snowfall, but it has enough adventure for every skill level. With 53 new trails and glades to explore, the total number of destinations in Canada will increase to nine, including the Tremblant in Quebec.

On this note, Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer at the Alterra Mountain Company, said, “Canada offers some of the best mountain experiences in the world. The special culture of Quebec adds to the uniqueness of any visit, putting Le Massif de Charlevoix and Tremblant at the top of every Ikon Pass holder’s bucket list.”

  • Ikon Pass holders for the upcoming season will get seven-day access to Le Massif de Charlevoix with no blackout dates.
  • Ikon Base Pass holders will have four-day access with select blackout dates.
  • Le Massif De Charlevoix will also be available on the Ikon Session Pass.

Prices will vary by pass type, but early-bird pricing is still available for the 2025-26 season! Prices will increase after April 17, 2025.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
