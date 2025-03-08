Ikon Pass 2025/26 offers new ski perks, mountains, and discounts — what to know

The Ikon Pass is a multi-resort ski and snowboard season pass from the Alterra Mountain Company, and on Thursday, March 13, they will be offering the lowest prices of the year with some great perks. This pass gives you access to some of the best ski mountains, namely a network of 61 mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and even Japan. If you choose to ski with the Ikon Pass this 2025/26 season, here’s what you can expect.

First, there are the two new mountains, which are stunning. Ischgl, Austria, is Europe’s seventh Ikon Pass destination, with 1,273 acres of deep powder, big mountain lines, modern lifts, and even a long ski season (November to May). Second is Arapahoe Basin in Colorado, which has 1,428 acres of groomed runs, steep chutes, and backcountry-style terrain, with a season that typically runs from November to June. At this location, you will have unlimited access with no blackouts on the Ikon Pass. With these new additions, the Windham Mountain Club will no longer be available on the Ikon Pass for this ski season.

That said, there are plenty of new benefits to make up for it. With the Ikon Pass, the Alterra Mountain Company has secured 20% or more off of premium brands like WHITESPACE, Blenders eyewear, US Ski & Snowboard Team, and North Face, as well as travel discounts like 20% off with Gravity Haus for lodging, SIXT Car Rental, and 4FRNT Skis & Gear.

As an Ikon Pass Community Member, you’ll also have access to a renewal discount of up to $100 if you had a 2024/25 pass. You will also receive up to $200 on winter vacations booked before May 2, qualify for an early lift access one morning per month at participating destinations between January and March of next year, and more.

The Ikon Pass is the way to go if you want to experience the powder at 61 different destinations, five continents, 11 countries, 4 Canadian provinces, and 5 European countries. This deal will open on March 13 and start at $1,329.