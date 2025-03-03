Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group launch new partnership — what to know

Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group have begun a new partnership, allowing travelers to secure the best fares. The airline’s flights will now be available on Expedia and Expedia Group’s other platforms, including Travelocity, Orbitz, Hotwire, and CheapTickets, providing customers with even more booking options.

The partnership expands Southwest’s reach

Because of the partnership, more travelers can view and book flights to Southwest’s 117 destinations throughout 11 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Not only that, but the agreement utilizes Expedia Group’s AI-driven tools and advanced data analytics, which help airlines connect with the more than 10 million average daily visitors across Expedia Group sites.

Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines, said: “We are pleased to continue broadening our distribution network through this cost-effective agreement with Expedia. We look forward to welcoming new travelers to our extensive network, inviting them to experience our unique Southwest Hospitality.”

Greg Schulze, Expedia Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Southwest Airlines is a beloved brand known for its customer-first service and operational excellence. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most travel options and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

The partnership continues Southwest’s evolution into offering flights on more platforms. For many years, the airline restricted third-party websites from displaying its inventory. Last year, that changed when it made its flights viewable on Google Flights and Kayak. What’s more, travelers can soon use Expedia to tap into Southwest’s collaboration with Icelandair, which includes seamless itineraries through Denver, Nashville, and Baltimore.