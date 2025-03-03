 Skip to main content
Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group launch new partnership — what to know

Expedia will begin offering Southwest flights

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group have begun a new partnership, allowing travelers to secure the best fares. The airline’s flights will now be available on Expedia and Expedia Group’s other platforms, including Travelocity, Orbitz, Hotwire, and CheapTickets, providing customers with even more booking options. 

The partnership expands Southwest’s reach

Southwest Airlines

Because of the partnership, more travelers can view and book flights to Southwest’s 117 destinations throughout 11 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Not only that, but the agreement utilizes Expedia Group’s AI-driven tools and advanced data analytics, which help airlines connect with the more than 10 million average daily visitors across Expedia Group sites. 

Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines, said: “We are pleased to continue broadening our distribution network through this cost-effective agreement with Expedia. We look forward to welcoming new travelers to our extensive network, inviting them to experience our unique Southwest Hospitality.”

Greg Schulze, Expedia Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Southwest Airlines is a beloved brand known for its customer-first service and operational excellence. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most travel options and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

The partnership continues Southwest’s evolution into offering flights on more platforms. For many years, the airline restricted third-party websites from displaying its inventory. Last year, that changed when it made its flights viewable on Google Flights and Kayak. What’s more, travelers can soon use Expedia to tap into Southwest’s collaboration with Icelandair, which includes seamless itineraries through Denver, Nashville, and Baltimore. 

This Dominican airline is expanding to the US
Dominican airline Arajet expands to the US
Avenida George Washington, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican flagship airline, Arajet, is expanding its network to the US. The carrier is adding flights between the Dominican Republic, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In June, New York will join the list. Currently, fares to 25 destinations are available, and one-way tickets are priced from $84.
Arajet is increasing accessibility to travel
Zona Colonial, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Yi Wei via Unsplash

Arajet is the Dominican region's first low-cost airline, and because of that, it has increased travel accessibility for the 2.4 million strong diaspora community and tourists. The airline has existed for only two years, and during that time, it has improved local tourism, flying over 1.2 million miles in 2024, when it had an 80% on-time rate. With its new U.S. routes, the carrier now serves 26 destinations throughout 17 countries. 

Read more
Qantas improves South Australian regional travel with this new aircraft
Qantaslink's new aircraft help improve regional connectivity
Qantaslink Dash 8-Q400

Qantas’ regional division, QantasLink, is adding new Q400 turboprop airplanes, enhancing connectivity and comfort for South Australian regional travelers. All regional routes from Adelaide will get the upgraded planes, which will fly to Kangaroo Island, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, and Mount Gambier. The planes are part of Qantas’ purchase of 14 more Q400s to improve connections throughout Australia. As part of the upgrade, QantasLink will receive three new aircraft.
Adelaide connects regional Australia
Qantaslink Dash 8-Q400 Aero Icarus via Flickr

Qantas flies over 50 return flights between Adelaide and regional cities, helping connect tourists and residents, as well as resource and business travelers. Currently, the airline uses older Q300 aircraft with capacity for 50 passengers. That increases to 74 on the new Q400s, along with reimagined beverage offerings. Starting in mid-March, QantasLink flights will offer eight regional wines, including six from South Australia, like Pioneer Road, Angove, and Stonehaven. Compared to conventional turboprops, the Q400 has a 40% greater range and 30% faster cruise speeds.

Read more
This airline plans up to 15 more US destinations by 2028
Air Canada plans these new US destinations
JFK Airport, New York

Air Canada plans a network expansion of 10 to 15 U.S. hubs during the next three years. With these additions, the airline is looking to route more American passengers to Europe and Asia via its hubs. Here’s what to know.
Air Canada plans 60 to 65 US “stations”
Louisville, Kentucky Wikimedia Commons

During the Routes Americas conference in Nassau, Bahamas, Alexandre Lefèvre, Air Canada's Vice President of Planning and Scheduling, said the airline plans to serve 60 to 65 U.S. “stations” by 2028. Examples include LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Lefèvre commented: "We need to offer more connectivity. We need to offer more dots on the map, [and] basically create more value."

Read more