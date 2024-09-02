Ikon Pass debits at Sierra-at-Tahoe for winter 24/25

The Ikon Pass provides access to big mountain playgrounds around the globe. From Palisades Tahoe to Niseko United, Japan, passholders can explore world’s finest terrain, and enjoy exclusive perks. That gets even better for winter 24/25, with Sierra-at-Tahoe joining the list.

Sierra-at-Tahoe: Authentic skiing and riding by the lake

With small resort charm, challenging terrain, and abundant snowfall, Sierra-at-Tahoe is the perfect place for pure skiing and riding. A 2,212 vertical rise, 2,000 acres of terrain, and 400+ inches of average snowfall of snow give it big mountain cred. Cornices, cliffs, terrain parks, and a halfpipe challenge seasoned snow athletes. Backcountry gates let skiers and riders explore Tahoe’s outer limits. With Ikon Pass access this winter, visiting this Tahoe gem is easier than ever.

For winter 24/25, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Sierra-at-Tahoe, with no blackout dates. Ikon Base Pass holders get five days, with select blackout dates. The Ikon Session Pass will also be accepted.

John Rice, General Manager, Sierra-at-Tahoe, said: “Sierra-at-Tahoe is proud to partner with Ikon Pass and give the Ikon Pass community a new opportunity to visit South Lake Tahoe and our slice of heaven. Ikon Pass provides access to some of the most widely recognized mountain destinations around the world that so many skiers and riders aspire to visit. We’re stoked to be among them.”

Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company, commented: “We are excited to expand Ikon Pass access in California by offering even more in the Tahoe area. Sierra-at-Tahoe is an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass community with its big snow and welcoming vibe. Now, Ikon Pass holders have access to both sides of Lake Tahoe with Sierra-at-Tahoe and Palisades Tahoe.”