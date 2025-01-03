 Skip to main content
PLAY is offering these discounts to ring in the new year

PLAY offers 25% off select fares for 2025

play new year sale airlines panorama
PLAY

Icelandic airline PLAY is offering strong discounts to start the new year, with 25% off flights to top European destinations. For a limited time, budget-minded adventurers can book travel without breaking the bank, leaving plenty of funds for food, lodging, and experiences. The promotion includes routes from several East Coast airports, so even more travelers can take advantage. 

Here’s where PLAY flies for 25% off

PLAY aircraft
PLAY

PLAY’s sale includes tickets embarking from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and New York Stewart International Airport (SWF). Routes include a direct trip to Iceland’s Keflavík Airport (KEF), with connections to Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup (CPH), London Stansted Airport (STN), Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), and Dublin Airport (DUB).

The sale goes live today and runs through January 10. The discount applies to select flights during specific periods and doesn’t include taxes, carrier charges, fees, and additional services. 

Travel dates are as follows:

  • January 25–February 14
  • February 17–February 22
  • February 24–February 28
  • March 29–April 5
  • April 19–May 31
  • September 1–October 25

PLAY is a low-cost Icelandic airline that flies between North America and Europe. The company uses new Airbus aircraft for comfort and efficiency, with core values of safety, on-time performance, simplicity, happiness, and low prices. Its planes also feature a bright red paint scheme, adding excitement to the skies. This latest promotion serves destinations for the modern adventurer, from the pubs of Dublin to the canals of Amsterdam, and everything in between. A brief stopover in Iceland can provide the perfect appetizer on the way to European delights.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
