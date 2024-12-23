Icelandic airline PLAY is offering these holiday deals

Just in time for the holidays, low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY is offering 35% off fares from the U.S. to Iceland and sought after European destinations. It’s a limited time deal only available on December 22 and 23, so travelers have to act fast to score big savings.

PLAY’s latest deal puts a dream trip within reach

PLAY’s 35% off sale puts dream trips within reach, letting travelers save money for meals, activities, accommodations, and more. Whether roaming along Amsterdam’s canals or viewing the Eiffel Tower, travelers can relax knowing they have leftover cash to make the most of their time. Here are the details.

The sale covers flights from:

• Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

•Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

• New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Destinations include:

Iceland (KEF)

Copenhagen (CPH)

Paris (CDG), London (STN)

Amsterdam (AMS)

Berlin (BER)

Dublin (DUB)

Valid travel dates (2025):

January 25 to February 14

February 17 to February 22

February 24 to March 7

March 9 to June 28

September 1 to October 25

The discount is subject to availability and is automatically subtracted from the airfare (not fees, tax, carrier fees, or additional services). Additionally, the sale doesn’t apply to baggage fees or seat selection.

PLAY is a low-cost Icelandic airline serving North America and Europe. In addition to low fares, the airline uses new Airbus aircraft, for a comfortable, pleasant flight. PLAY’s website says it best: “At PLAY, safety is the name of the game. Our other core values are on-time performance, simplicity, happiness, low prices, and safety. Yes, we said safety twice because that’s how we play it.”