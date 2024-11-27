This Nordic airline has 30% off fares during Cyber Week

Exploring Iceland and Europe opens the door to fulfilling cultural and scenic experiences. Iceland’s geography and wildlife seem out of a dream, with glaciers, waterfalls, sheep, and horses. The canals of Amsterdam flow through a city steeped in tradition, from 17th-century artwork to old-world recipes like pannenkoeken (Dutch pancakes). London offers architectural classics like Big Ben and Westminster Abbey.

To help you make the journey, low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY has a Cyber Week sale worth checking out. During the sale, fares are 30% off from East Coast airports to select destinations so that you can save money on hotels, meals, and more. Here’s where you can fly out of and where you can venture.

Recommended Videos

PLAY’s sale puts travel dreams within reach

PLAY’s Cyber Week sale starts today and continues through midnight EST on December 3. The deals cover flights from popular East Coast airports to Icelandic and European destinations. Valid travel dates depend on the departure airport, with some beginning in December and all ending in October 2025.

PLAY’s Cyber Week deals take off from:

New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Boston Logan International Airport (LOG)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Destinations include:

Iceland (KEF)

Berlin (BER)

Paris (CDG)

London (STN)

Copenhagen (CPH)

Amsterdam (AMS)

Travel dates for flights from BWI, SWF, and BOS are valid from December 2024 through May 2025 and September-October 2025.

Remember that the deals are for round-trip fares and don’t include seat selection or baggage allowance. The discounts are available on a first-come-first-served basis, so visit the PLAY website, book that trip, and prepare for an adventure.