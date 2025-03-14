New Delta and the PGA Tour partnership offers these SkyMiles perks

Delta Air Lines announced a multi-year partnership with the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions this week. The agreement gives Delta SkyMiles members a series of bespoke experiences via the SkyMiles Experiences platform, including access to TPC Network golf courses like TPC Sawgrass. The platform also allows members to purchase once-in-a-lifetime experiences with bid or buy-now options.

Comments from Delta and the PGA Tour

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “Delta and the PGA TOUR are two global organizations focused on best-in-class performance, a spirit of continuous improvement, and the power of the experience economy. Our partnership with Jay and his team will give customers incredible opportunities to experience the PGA TOUR in new ways while furthering our mission of better connecting the world.”

Recommended Videos

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We are thrilled to have Delta Air Lines aboard as the Official Global Airline of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Golf and travel have always been inextricably connected, and we look forward to partnering with Delta on tailored experiences and to bring PGA TOUR content direct to their customers through their inflight entertainment offerings, another display of Delta’s commitment to a highly personalized customer experience.”

Every Delta passenger can enjoy PGA content inflight for the latest on the tour and its players. Delta-sponsored PGA Tour players Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Stewart Cink will be highlighted on digital content on the Delta and PGA Tour channels.

The partnership complements Delta’s already strong presence in the golf world, like being a Tournament Partner at The Masters Tournament and sponsoring the Mizuho Americas Open for the LPGA.