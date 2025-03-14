 Skip to main content
New Delta and the PGA Tour partnership offers these SkyMiles perks

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines announced a multi-year partnership with the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions this week. The agreement gives Delta SkyMiles members a series of bespoke experiences via the SkyMiles Experiences platform, including access to TPC Network golf courses like TPC Sawgrass. The platform also allows members to purchase once-in-a-lifetime experiences with bid or buy-now options.

Comments from Delta and the PGA Tour

Delta Air Lines

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “Delta and the PGA TOUR are two global organizations focused on best-in-class performance, a spirit of continuous improvement, and the power of the experience economy. Our partnership with Jay and his team will give customers incredible opportunities to experience the PGA TOUR in new ways while furthering our mission of better connecting the world.” 

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We are thrilled to have Delta Air Lines aboard as the Official Global Airline of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Golf and travel have always been inextricably connected, and we look forward to partnering with Delta on tailored experiences and to bring PGA TOUR content direct to their customers through their inflight entertainment offerings, another display of Delta’s commitment to a highly personalized customer experience.” 

Every Delta passenger can enjoy PGA content inflight for the latest on the tour and its players. Delta-sponsored PGA Tour players Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Stewart Cink will be highlighted on digital content on the Delta and PGA Tour channels. 

The partnership complements Delta’s already strong presence in the golf world, like being a Tournament Partner at The Masters Tournament and sponsoring the Mizuho Americas Open for the LPGA. 

Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group launch new partnership — what to know
Expedia will begin offering Southwest flights
Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group have begun a new partnership, allowing travelers to secure the best fares. The airline’s flights will now be available on Expedia and Expedia Group’s other platforms, including Travelocity, Orbitz, Hotwire, and CheapTickets, providing customers with even more booking options. 
The partnership expands Southwest’s reach

Because of the partnership, more travelers can view and book flights to Southwest’s 117 destinations throughout 11 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Not only that, but the agreement utilizes Expedia Group’s AI-driven tools and advanced data analytics, which help airlines connect with the more than 10 million average daily visitors across Expedia Group sites. 

Read more
Air New Zealand launches signature wine with symbolic name
Air New Zealand debuts signature 1345 wine
Air New Zealand is bringing its new signature wine label, Thirteen Forty Five, to the skies.  Named after the airline’s first-ever flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which covered 1345 miles, the wine’s made in collaboration with the renowned New Zealand winery, Villa Maria. Air New Zealand and Air Points Store customers can partake in the world-class creations — including a sauvignon blanc and a pinot noir — in Air New Zealand lounges, the Premium Economy cabin, and the Air Points store.
Thirteen Forty Five features New Zealand’s award-winning winemaking
The sauvignon blanc is a blend of grapes from vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau and Awatere valleys. It has faint herbal notes and aromas, including lemongrass and passion fruit. The pinot noir uses grapes from the eastern side of the Wairu Valley. It has tastes of plum and cherry and notes of violets and dried herbs. 

Read more
American’s AAdvantage program offers March bonus miles
AAdvantage to offer March bonus miles
American Airlines’ AAdvantage program year begins March 1, and to mark the occasion, the airline is offering bonus loyalty points for the entire month. For every March flight taken, members can earn 500 extra Loyalty Points, giving them a strong start toward earning status and rewards. That includes up to 5,000 extra Loyalty Points for the month. 
AAdvantage 2025: Bonus points and new perks

For 2025, AAdvantage provides even more rewards, helping travelers customize their travels, and use their miles in multiple ways. Thought Loyalty Point Reward and status levels are the same for 2025, a reimagined online AAdvantage Acitivity page offers a more intuitive way to track status. 

Read more