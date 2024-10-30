Delta introduces improved inflight map

Delta Air Lines will add a more accessible flight map to the majority of its 165,000 seatback screens to help everyone see them clearly. While the map still has important aspects that passengers enjoy, its high-contrast display and features also cater to those with impaired vision. That way, all fliers can independently use the map and follow their journey through the sky.

Delta’s in-flight map is a passenger favorite

Flights can last hour after hour, and a flight map is a fun way to follow the journey. While about 80% of passengers view content on Delta’s in-flight entertainment, the map is the top draw (above TV, movies, and games), with 45% using it. Though Delta already has a commitment to accessibility — with 100% closed captioning on movies and series and a 40% increase in audio descriptive content over the last year — the airline keeps looking for ways to enhance that.

The prior in-flight map already met the criteria for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (ECA). Still, Delta saw an opportunity to make it even better. So, it partnered with inflight map provider FlightPath3D and the Advisory Board on Disability. Then, through real-world testing and feedback, Delta produced a design with key functions for all to enjoy.

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Managing Director of Customer Experience – In-Flight Entertainment, Delta Studio and Wi-Fi, said: “No one better connects the world than Delta. To truly fulfill that promise, we must ensure every customer can connect with their journey in a way that enhances their experience and makes them feel valued and cared for. We are proud to be the first airline to launch this technology, setting the standard for inclusive travel experiences across the industry.”