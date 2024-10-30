 Skip to main content
Delta introduces more accessible flight map

Delta introduces improved inflight map

Delta Air Lines flight map
Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines will add a more accessible flight map to the majority of its 165,000 seatback screens to help everyone see them clearly. While the map still has important aspects that passengers enjoy, its high-contrast display and features also cater to those with impaired vision. That way, all fliers can independently use the map and follow their journey through the sky. 

Delta’s in-flight map is a passenger favorite

Delta Air Lines flight map
Delta Air Lines

Flights can last hour after hour, and a flight map is a fun way to follow the journey. While about 80% of passengers view content on Delta’s in-flight entertainment, the map is the top draw (above TV, movies, and games), with 45% using it. Though Delta already has a commitment to accessibility — with 100% closed captioning on movies and series and a 40% increase in audio descriptive content over the last year — the airline keeps looking for ways to enhance that. 

The prior in-flight map already met the criteria for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (ECA). Still, Delta saw an opportunity to make it even better. So, it partnered with inflight map provider FlightPath3D and the Advisory Board on Disability. Then, through real-world testing and feedback, Delta produced a design with key functions for all to enjoy.

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Managing Director of Customer Experience – In-Flight Entertainment, Delta Studio and Wi-Fi, said: “No one better connects the world than Delta. To truly fulfill that promise, we must ensure every customer can connect with their journey in a way that enhances their experience and makes them feel valued and cared for. We are proud to be the first airline to launch this technology, setting the standard for inclusive travel experiences across the industry.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
Frontier Airlines honors veterans with 50% off promotion
Frontier Airlines offers discounts to veterans
American flag waving

Yesterday, Frontier Airlines offered a salute to service with a 50% discount on base fares for active and retired servicemembers and their loved ones. The offer coincides with the lead up to Veterans Day and runs through Sunday, October 27. All veterans have to do is enter the code VETS on FlyFrontier.com for flights through December 18.
Frontier wants veterans to share their stories

In addition to the VETS promotion, Frontier encourages veterans and active duty servicemembers to share perspectives on the meaning of being a veteran via a form on the company website. The airline will choose 10 random entries and award them $250 flight vouchers, which cover roundtrip fares to many destinations. 

Qantas announces upgrades to Economy seating on A330 aircraft
Qantas unveils new Economy cabins for A330s
Touchscreens on Qantas Economy seats

Today, Qantas announced new Economy seats for its Airbus A330s flying to Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The airline will install new seating, technology, and entertainment features across 10 aircraft for an enhanced inflight experience. The work begins in mid-2025 when the first A330 receives the update.
Qantas reimagines Economy seating on its A330s

Economy cabins often feature basic amenities in the name of lower pricing. It’s more about getting there than enjoying the flight. But with its new A330 cabins, Qantas reimagines the Economy experience. Here are the highlights.

Atlanta travel guide: Where to stay, what to eat, and more
Are you ready to immerse yourself in ATL?
Atlanta

Atlanta is a bustling city that's full of history and culture. From its key role in the Civil War to being a major hub of the Civil Rights Movement, Atlanta has always been at the heart of change. Today, it's the most populous city in Georgia and a top destination for travelers.
Whether you're flying into the massive Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport -- the world's busiest -- or driving in, the city has plenty to offer. This Atlanta travel guide will cover everything you need to know, from top-notch hotels and must-try restaurants to iconic attractions. Get ready to explore the ATL.
Where to stay

Atlanta does not lack great options. You’ll find a plethora of charming B&Bs, luxury high-rise hotels with grand views, and choice Airbnb listings that put you right in the heart of the neighborhood of your choosing.
Best luxury stay: The Whitley

