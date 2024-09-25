 Skip to main content
Delta expands transatlantic routes for summer 2025

Delta Air Lines boosts European flights in summer 2025

By
Naples Italy houses and water
Procida, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy Vincenzo De Simone via Unsplash

In the summer of 2025, Delta Air Lines will make Europe more accessible than ever, with over 700 weekly flights to 33 European cities. The airline will particularly focus on Italy, where service will increase by 10% year-over-year. Delta is also offering an enhanced experience all around, with new airport lounges, free WiFi, and more premium seating on A330-900 and A350-900 aircraft.

Explore Europe in 2025 with Delta Air Lines

Milan Italy architecture
Assago Milanofiori Nord, Milan, Italy Massimiliano Donghi via Unsplash

Delta’s 2025 summer schedule adds even more transatlantic routes from New York-JFK, Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Those seeking to explore Italy have more options than ever, with flights to Rome, Naples, Catania, and Milan starting in May. Once there, Delta Vacations offers an array of accommodations and private tours of historical sites like Pompeii and Duomo.

Delta will fly daily from New York-JFK to Catania, Italy. It’ll be the first direct flight a U.S. carrier offers, and travelers can experience Sicily’s special culture and cuisine.

Service to Naples, Italy, also begins, flying four times weekly from Atlanta. Close by, the Amalfi Coast offers picturesque views, and Pompeii has a fascinating history.

Those interested in fashion and design should like the Boston to Milan route, which operates four times weekly. The flight will complement existing service from New York-JFK and Atlanta. 

Lastly, four weekly flights start between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Rome, connecting Delta’s second-largest hub with the storied city. That’ll boost Delta’s direct flights to Rome to five, joining Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, and New York-JFK.

Delta also adds new routes to Brussels, Dublin, Barcelona, Athens, Munich, and Zurich. 

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, said: “With over 700 weekly flights to 33 European destinations and beyond, we’re expanding access to key cities like Barcelona and Dublin with new routes, while introducing our first-ever nonstop service to Catania, Sicily.”

“We’ve also recently opened a stunning Delta One Lounge at JFK, with more to come at LAX, BOS, and SEA. Alongside the rollout of free international Wi-Fi and increased premium seating across our fleet, we’re ensuring our customers enjoy the best in connectivity and comfort from the moment they arrive at the airport to when they touch down.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
