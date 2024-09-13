Delta to award Sky Miles to charitable fliers

Delta Air Lines will reward good deeds, giving 5,000 SkyMiles to loyalty members who donate to United Way. The organization is one of the largest charities in the U.S., offering financial assistance to locales nationwide.

Delta and United Way: Over 30 years of collaboration

Delta and United Way have a longstanding relationship that goes back 30 years. The carrier runs many promotions benefitting the charitable organization, like last December, when it matched donations to United Way’s Atlanta branch.

All loyalty members need to do is visit a dedicated website, enter their SkyMiles number, and make a donation. United Way of Great Atlanta handles processing and disperses the funds to donors’ local communities according to their their zip codes.

SkyMiles members can participate through September 30 and enjoy the following awards:

$50-$124 donation: 1,000 SkyMiles

$125-$299 donation: 2,500 SkyMiles

$300 or more donation: $5,000 SkyMiles

Through these donations, communities can thrive with United Way’s support. The organization uses the collective energy of local communities to enhance people’s health, education, income, and quality of life. That makes a difference for those who need it.

A Delta spokesperson commented: “Delta has partnered with United Way for over 30 years, and we are grateful for your decision to invest in tangible quality of life improvements for real people in real communities. Together we can be the champions for our communities.”

Delta SkyMiles members can also donate miles to the United Way or other charitabe organizations. Customers and Delta employees had donated over 15 million miles to United Way, as of 2022. In 2023, Delta raised more than $1.3 million for the charity.