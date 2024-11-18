 Skip to main content
Delta SkyMiles members can buy these holiday gifts at 30,000 feet

Delta SkyMiles members can go holiday shopping in the sky

Delta Air Lines brings limited-edition gifts to the sky for the holiday season, where SkyMiles members can shop via Delta Sync Wi-Fi. The Holiday Collection commemorates the season with warm and joyful picks, from a cozy retro sweater to fun, charming ornaments. The member-inspired catalog seeks to express the Delta spirit in a unique, personal way.

Must-have items in the Delta Holiday Collection

Holiday shopping can be time-consuming, and it can be hard to make the time with a busy, modern life. Delta’s Holiday Collection makes it easy, letting SkyMiles members make their picks from a comfortable airplane cabin. All they have to do is log in to Delta Sync Wi-Fi with their SkyMiles account, scroll down to the shopping section in the Delta shop, and then make their picks. The collection is available through December 31, or while supplies last, and is only for purchase during a flight. Here are some must-have items.

Nothing captures the warm, cozy feel of the holidays like a thick sweater. The Navy Delta Holiday Sweater features reindeer, snowflakes, and a cool Delta insignia.

Ornaments add whimsical fun to the season, and the Festive Delta Plane Ornament is a nice addition to any display. Featuring a stylized glass airplane with a tree on top, it’s something we can all warm up to.

The Delta Aviation Teddy Bear sports a leather flight jacket and goggles, looking ready for an adventure in the skies. It’s a fun gift for travelers, young or old. 

Delta Sync Wi-Fi lets more travelers experience in-flight technology, with 165,000+ seatback screens across 850 aircraft — the most of any domestic airline. Besides wide-ranging entertainment options, Delta Sync users can look forward to more offers as the holidays unfold. 

 

