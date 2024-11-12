Delta donates to veterans organizations

Throughout November, Delta Air Lines will match member-donated miles via the SkyWish program, helping support veterans, service members, and their families. Recipients include Luke’s Wings’ No Service Member Spends the Holidays Alone campaign and the Fisher House Foundation’s Hero Miles program. This marks the tenth year of Delta’s support through SkyWish to the two organizations.

More on Luke’s Wings and the Fisher House

Luke’s Wings and the Fisher House Foundation’s Hero Miles program utilize donated miles, providing air travel to injured, ill, or wounded veterans and service members, and their families, while they receive treatment and recover. November 11 was Veterans Day and November is National Veterans and Military Families Month.

Luke’s Wings began in 2008 and has since offered free airfare to ill, wounded, and injured service members, veterans, and their loved ones during rehabilitation and recovery. The organization has provided over 17,000 flights over the years and plans to offer 2,000 in 2024.

The Fisher House Foundation offers “a home away from home” for families of those receiving medical care at major military and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers. 98 Fisher Houses throughout the U.S. and Europe provide no-cost accommodations.

Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director – Community Engagement, commented: “For the tenth year, Delta is proud to partner with our SkyMiles Members to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for others. Through this partnership, we are able to aid in the healing process by connecting injured veterans and service members with their loved ones at the time they need it most.”