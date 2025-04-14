 Skip to main content
How Delta uses nature-inspired methods to increase fuel efficiency

Delta look to nature on its way toward net-zero emissions

By
Delta aircraft in formation
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The airline formed the Delta Sustainable Skies Lab in January 2023 to work toward that. The first-of-its-kind lab concentrates on research, design, and testing to find innovative solutions for its climate goals. 

Now, Delta is using two nature-inspired methods to minimize fuel consumption, one inspired by sharks and the other by geese. Here’s how they work.

How shark skin and migrating geese inspire fuel-saving techniques

MicroTau’s Riblet Modification Package applied to a US Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130J during testing
MicroTau’s Riblet Modification Package applied to a US Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130J during testing Delta Air Lines

Delta Sustainable Skies Lab’s newest partner is MicroTau, an Australian aerospace technology company working on a “Riblet Modification Package” that reduces an aircraft’s aerodynamic drag. How? The company’s riblets are reminiscent of shark skin, with tiny grooves to increase efficiency. Though a shark’s skin looks smooth, it’s covered in microscopic grooves called dermal denticles that help it glide through the ocean. MicroTau’s riblets can enhance fuel efficiency by up to 4% when applied to an aircraft’s exterior. Delta will begin testing the system on its Boeing 767 fleet.

Further, Delta is testing a technique pioneered by Airbus called fello’fly, a wake energy retrieval program (WER) inspired by migrating geese. The method pairs aircraft, with the trailing plane riding the free lift from the leading plane, which requires less engine thrust and reduces fuel use by up to 5%.

Sustainable Skies Director, Sangita Sharma, said: “Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab bridges the gap between ideas and proven innovation by accelerating research, design and testing for a more sustainable future of air travel. Collaborating with innovative partners lets us explore both changes that can be implemented in the near-term, and longer-term initiatives that will revolutionize how we think about flying for years to come.” 

