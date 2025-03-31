 Skip to main content
Airbus plans radical design for next generation jet

Airbus A320 sucessor concept
At the recent Airbus Summit in Toulouse, the company revealed concepts for its next-generation single-aisle aircraft, which will replace the A320. The plans included radical ideas like open-fan engines, folding wings, advanced composites, and more.

Airbus’s next-generation jet will focus on efficiency, sustainability

CFM Open Fan Engine
CFM open fan engine CFM

At the summit, Bruno Fichefeux, Head of Future Programmes at Airbus, said: “We cannot do it with incremental optimization, this will come with disruption, this will come through clean sheet design. It’s a research and technology phase, where we mature many technologies, and when we combine them together we need to look at what are the best trade-offs – which paths do we open, which do we close? We are not there yet.”

The new plane will fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with a goal of 20 to 30 percent improved fuel efficiency. Airbus is working with CFM, a joint project between France’s Safran and GE Aerospace, on the Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) open fan engine demonstrator. Unlike a conventional jet engine, the RISE uses fan blades protruding outside the engine nacelle (cover). A set of counter-rotating blades improves the bypass ratio and enhances efficiency. 

Regarding a possible 20% improvement in fuel burn, CFM spokesman Mohamad Ali told Simple Flying: “That is the fuel burn opportunity that we are thrilled and excited about. And it is not a vision in the future. We have done hundreds of tests already to demonstrate that project.”

Also part of the concept are folding wings, with a narrower, longer, thinner profile. By folding, the wings ensure the plane can fit into airport gates, and once airborne, the more extended design mimics an albatross in flight. Airbus’s Wing of Tomorrow program in the UK is designing the wings. Airbus also plans to use advanced composites, which will be lighter and stronger, decreasing mass and improving efficiency

American Airlines plans to resume this Hawaiian route
American Airlines will resume flights to Kona, Hawaii
Kona, Hawaii

American Airlines has filed plans to resume its route between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the Big Island of Hawaii. The plan calls for the route to re-launch on November 20, 2025, and continue on a seasonal basis through February 28, 2026. That’ll continue through January 6, before a six-week break occurs, with flights re-starting on February 12. 
American’s Kona route will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

According to The Points Guy, the route filing first appeared on Cirium flight schedules and was later confirmed by the airline. During the 3,724-mile flight, passengers can look forward to traveling aboard the latest and greatest aircraft, with a modern Boeing 787-8 handling flight duties. It’ll offer 20 Flagship Business pods, 28 Premium Economy recliners, 48 extra-legroom Main Cabin Extra seats, and 138 Standard Economy seats.

New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck
New study shows how people feel about TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck sign

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.
TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience
 

Boeing and Airbus seek increased production using this material
Boeing and Airbus want to increase production by using thermoplastics
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing and Airbus plan to increase production significantly with the next generation of airliners, manufacturing up to 100 per month. Making that possible is the exploration of robotic assembly and lighter plastic materials. The companies shared these plans at the recent JEC World 2025 International Composites Show in Paris.
Thermoplastics may be the future of airliner construction
Airbus A320-200 Wikimedia Commons

Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320 series are still popular, and replacement designs are many years away. Still, both plane makers told the audience at the JEC World 2025 International Composites Show that they’ve made progress investigating next-generation jets, what they’ll be made of, and how fast they can be produced.

