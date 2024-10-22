 Skip to main content
UN organization seeks net-zero aircraft emissions by 2050

UN group moves forward with zero-emissions aircraft goal

By
airplane wing through sky
Andrew Neel via Unsplash

Recently, a United Nations group agreed to a goal of net-zero aircraft emissions by 2050. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — part of the U.N. — formed the ambitious plan after two weeks of discussions between over 2500 delegates from 57 organizations and 184 states. It was part of the 41st ICAO assembly, with the long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG) looking to reduce carbon emissions drastically.

Details of the ICAO’s 2050 net-zero goal

SAF at Frankfurt airport
Sustainable Aviation Fuels at Frankfurt Airport Wikimedia Commons

Airlines and governments can use several CO2 reduction strategies to achieve the ICAO’s 2050 net-zero aim. These include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), new aircraft technologies, and streamlined flight operations. The landmark agreement culminated almost a decade of negotiations, as the airline industry faced pressure over conditions of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate.

A major component of reaching the 2050 LTAG is using SAF made from plants, grease, fats, or renewables. Airlines for America lauded the agreement, although it found it “ambitious.” The organization noted plans between airlines and the U.S. government to make 3 billion gallons of SAF accessible by 2030. 

President of the ICAO Council, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, said: “States’ adoption of this new long term goal for decarbonized air transport, following the similar commitments from industry groups, will contribute importantly to the green innovation and implementation momentum which must be accelerated over the coming decades to ultimately achieve emissions free powered flight.”

ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar added: “Countries have achieved some tremendous and very important diplomatic progress at this event, and on topics of crucial importance to the future sustainability of our planet and the air transport system which serves and connects its populations.”

