This airline just installed Starlink on its first aircraft

United just installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft, beginning the process of outfitting its entire two-cabin fleet in 2025. Beginning in May and continuing throughout the year, the airline plans to equip 40+ aircraft each month, which takes about eight hours. That’s around 10 times quicker than installing non-Starlink equipment. United’s future plans call for equipping its entire fleet with Starlink.

Starlink brings high-speed Wi-Fi with an easier installation

Once installed, Starlink will provide passengers with the fastest available inflight Wi-Fi at no cost. It also offers simple installation, more fuel efficiency, and weatherproof connectivity. According to United, regional jet passengers will experience a 250 megabits per second (Mbps) connection, measuring 50 times faster than current regional aircraft rates. Starlink will be complimentary for MileagePlus members and brings with it shopping, gaming, streaming, and more. MileagePlus is free to join.

Starlink installation requires only four days of aircraft downtime, compared to 10+ days for other providers. The system weighs only 85 pounds, improving fuel efficiency compared to heavier designs. The connection is also weatherproof due to its inter-satellite laser link technology, letting satellites communicate with each other and the ground dependably.

United’s VP of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead, said: “Our ability to roll-out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology and team of experts at United. Starlink has been a terrific partner – our combined spirit of innovation and collaboration will enable us to hit our goal of more than 300 regional aircraft installations before the end of this year.”