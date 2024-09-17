 Skip to main content
United inks deal with Starlink for free in-flight Wi-Fi

United to offer free Starlink internet

United Airlines will introduce new levels of in-flight connectivity next year, agreeing with SpaceX to provide Starlink internet on its mainline and regional fleet. The free service will offer gate-to-gate high-speed, low-latency internet, unlocking industry-leading features in the sky. 

Starlink will offer free, fast internet at 35,000 feet

United will begin testing the service in early 2025, with initial passenger flights later in the year. The airline plans to install Starlink on its entire fleet — more than 1,000 airplanes — in the coming years. That gives customers high-performance internet in the skies, all at no cost.

Starlink uses advanced satellites, with engineering provided by SpaceX. It provides global internet access, including over oceans and through polar regions—areas previously unreachable via the internet. United is the first carrier offering Starlink on such a large scale. Passengers will have internet access not only on personal devices but also on seatback screens. 

United CEO Scott Kirby commented: “Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world. This connectivity opens the door for an even better inflight entertainment experience, in every seatback – more content, that’s more personalized. United’s culture of innovation is, once again, delivering big for our customers.”

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer at SpaceX, said: “We’re excited to team up with United Airlines to transform the inflight experience. With Starlink onboard your United flight, you’ll have access to the world’s most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between.”

