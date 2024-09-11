United Airlines offering free Hemispheres magazines

 Skip to main content
United Airlines offers Mileage Plus members free copies of its last print magazine

By
United plane in flight
David Syphers via Unsplash

United Airlines’ in-flight Hemispheres magazine offered entertaining articles while en-route. Features like its “Three Perfect Days” articles — which offered itinerary-style city profiles — gave readers inside info on destinations. Additional topics included sports, entertaining, business, and culture. 

In August, United announced the discontinuation of Hemispheres’ print version, bringing a 30-plus-year tradition to an end. While that disappointed many, the airline will offer free copies of the final edition. Here’s how to get one.

United will offer 50,000 free copies of the last Hemispheres magazine

Final print issue of Hemispheres
For Hemispheres fans who want to commemorate its decades-long run, United will offer 50,000 free editions. But to snap one up, you need to be a Mileage Plus member and follow the instructions on the carrier’s website. Copies are limited to one per customer, and the promotion ends on 9/27 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

On the Mileage Plus website, there’s a web form where you can request Hemisphere’s last print issue. The page says, “We’re offering select MileagePlus members the exclusive chance to get their own free copy of the final print issue of Hemispheres magazine while supplies last.” As of this writing, 39,099 copies remain, with a little over two weeks left in the promotion.

While the print version of Hemispheres is disappearing, a digital version will continue in its place. The “Three Perfect Days” articles will also go on, along with new features. 

United isn’t alone in removing print in-flight magazines. During the pandemic, Delta Air Lines removed its Sky magazine, and American Airlines canceled its American Way magazine. 

