Cross the San Francisco Bay in this zero-emissions ferry

This ferry produces zero emissions and is free to ride

Beginning July 19, the MV Sea Change will navigate the San Francisco Bay, emitting only water vapor and costing nothing to ride. During the trip from Pier 41 to the Downtown San Francisco Bay Terminal, hydrogen fuel cells provide power, making the trip carbon-free. It’s a big moment for green-conscious transportation.

The project culminates a private/public partnership, paving the way for a zero-emissions future. Here’s what you need to know.

MV Sea Change: An exciting look at zero-emissions tech

MV Sea Change fuel cell ferry
San Francisco Bay Ferry

During its initial 6-month demonstration period, the MV Sea Change puts passengers up close with hydrogen fuel cell technology. Not only is water the only byproduct, but some will get remineralized and routed to an onboard water fountain. Officials from both the public and private sectors shared in their enthusiasm for the project.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated, “California is a global leader in the fight against the climate crisis, pioneering new technologies to ramp up clean energy and cut pollution — that’s why the zero-emission Sea Change is so exciting.”

Austin Knight, VP, Hydrogen at Chevron New Energies, commented, “The Sea Change is a real-world, practical example of how the government and private sector can work together to help demonstrate the commercial viability and increase consumer confidence in hydrogen.”

SWITCH Maritime owns the ship, and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) grant helped with development costs. Sponsors like Chevron New Energies, United Airlines, and the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway, and Transportation District made free fares during the six-month demo possible.

Development of the Sea Change occurred in California, with Bellingham, Washington’s All American Marine building the final product. The ship is a 70-foot catamaran with room for 75 passengers. An integrated hydrogen power system from Zero Emissions Industries (ZEI) provides 600kW of motor propulsion, 360kW of PEM fuel cells, and 100 kWh of Li-Ion battery storage. Service speed is 8-12 knots, and the top speed is 15 knots.

