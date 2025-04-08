 Skip to main content
Next winter, Delta flies to these warm weather destinations

Grenada coast
Anse La Roche Bay,  Grenada Hugh Whyte via Unsplash / Unsplash

Next winter, Delta offers warmth during the cold with its largest-ever schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean. Two new direct routes via Atlanta, going to Grenada (GND) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), are included. Delta travelers can also reach more than 52 destinations in the area directly from Atlanta.

Delta leads the way in flights to Latin America and the Caribbean

Mopion Cay | Grenadines
Mopion Cay | Grenadines Photo: Hugh Whyte via Unsplash Image used with permission by copyright holder

Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta, said: “With two brand-new destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, Delta is expanding its offering in the region, with even more seats to Latin America and the Caribbean this winter. Customers across the U.S. will also benefit from more flights to top destinations from hubs in the Midwest and Northeast, as well as new direct service from key cities like Austin, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham.”

Delta will be the only U.S. airline offering nonstop flights to Grenada (GND) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) from Atlanta. This will improve access to the remote islands’ pristine beaches and sailing opportunities. Delta will offer both routes aboard Boeing 737-800 aircraft with First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin. 

Delta will also grow its Latin American and Caribbean offerings from Midwest and Northeast hubs. The airline will grow its service from Detroit (DTW) with a new Saturday flight to Grand Cayman (GCM) and more winter trips to Cancun (CUN) and Nassau (NAS). Also included is a route from Minneapolis (MSP) to Nassau (NAS). The Detroit to Grand Cayman and Minneapolis to Nassau flights will operate on a seasonal basis, flying on Saturdays between December 2025 and April 2026.

Further, Delta will begin service from Boston (LOG) to St. Thomas (STT) daily direct flights during the holiday season. Also included will be a second daily trip to Cancun (CUN) during the holidays. 

