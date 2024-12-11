This airline’s Boston lounge offers New England flavor

The latest Delta One lounge opened at Boston Logan International Airport, offering a premium experience with New England flair. It’s the airline’s third Delta One lounge, comprised of 6,700 square feet of upscale surroundings and offering fine seafood and local favorites.

Delta One Lounge Boston: Ocean-inspired luxury

Passengers can access the new lounge via the Delta Sky Club in Concourse E. The design taps into New England’s maritime history, with a ceiling and bar shape paying homage to the USS Constitution, nicknamed “Old Iron Sides,” the world’s oldest commissioned warship still on the water. Today, it’s docked in Boston Harbor.

Turning to culinary options, noted chef Ed Brown designed a menu with New England flavor. Passengers on the go can enjoy a three-course seafood meal in under an hour, with options like cod Milanese, octopus carpaccio, and a warm Maine lobster roll. Additionally, there will be a chef’s local daily fish selection offered a la plancha.

No Boston meal is complete without a cup of famous New England clam chowder, and the lounge will offer both regular and vegetarian recipes as an appetizer. Boston cream pie is a sweet local way to cap a meal.

Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, said: “No two Delta One Lounges are alike – with each new space, we strive to create something truly special and distinct to the host city, while never compromising on service or quality. We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality of dining at a Delta One Lounge. This lounge is designed to deliver the elevated, VIP experience guests want — an experience that draws inspiration from the history and culinary traditions of Boston.”