This airline's Boston lounge offers New England flavor

The newest Delta One lounge offers New England flavor

By
Delta One Lounge Boston
The bar at Delta One Lounge, Boston

The latest Delta One lounge opened at Boston Logan International Airport, offering a premium experience with New England flair. It’s the airline’s third Delta One lounge, comprised of 6,700 square feet of upscale surroundings and offering fine seafood and local favorites.

Delta One Lounge Boston: Ocean-inspired luxury

Delta One lounge Boston
Dining area at Delta One Lounge, Boston

Passengers can access the new lounge via the Delta Sky Club in Concourse E. The design taps into New England’s maritime history, with a ceiling and bar shape paying homage to the USS Constitution, nicknamed “Old Iron Sides,” the world’s oldest commissioned warship still on the water. Today, it’s docked in Boston Harbor. 

Turning to culinary options, noted chef Ed Brown designed a menu with New England flavor. Passengers on the go can enjoy a three-course seafood meal in under an hour, with options like cod Milanese, octopus carpaccio, and a warm Maine lobster roll. Additionally, there will be a chef’s local daily fish selection offered a la plancha. 

No Boston meal is complete without a cup of famous New England clam chowder, and the lounge will offer both regular and vegetarian recipes as an appetizer. Boston cream pie is a sweet local way to cap a meal. 

Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, said: “No two Delta One Lounges are alike – with each new space, we strive to create something truly special and distinct to the host city, while never compromising on service or quality. We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality of dining at a Delta One Lounge. This lounge is designed to deliver the elevated, VIP experience guests want — an experience that draws inspiration from the history and culinary traditions of Boston.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve around the world: 11 epic destinations to consider
These destinations are sure to offer an unforgettable New Year's.
Rio de Janeiro

If you want to ring in the new year in style, there are plenty of amazing places around the world that know how to throw a party. Whether you’re seeking epic fireworks, bustling nightlife, or a more laid-back vibe, the world has something special to offer. From iconic cities buzzing with excitement to more remote options where you can celebrate in peace, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to go for New Year’s Eve.
1. Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s New Year’s celebrations, held in the height of summer, are some of the first to welcome the new year globally. The city’s famous fireworks display, set off from the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, is considered one of the best in the world, attracting over a million spectators. Boats fill the harbor for the best views of the show. The festivities begin with ceremonies, light projections, and a parade of glowing boats, building up to the grand finale that ushers in the new year.
2. New York City, New York

Read more
Frontier Airlines will add this upscale amenity to drive revenue
Frontier Airlines announces new amenities in 2025
Frontier Airlines aircraft

Low-cost fare leader Frontier Airlines will introduce first-class seating and more to meet customer requests and increase revenue. This is all part of the carrier’s transformation, called The New Frontier. Starting in 2025, the upgrades include first-class seating, free seat upgrades, unlimited free companion travel, and the ability to redeem miles for bundles.
The New Frontier is a customer-focused strategy
Rendering, Frontier Airlines First Class seats Frontier Airlines

Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines, said: “Travelers should expect more from their airline and, in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky. We've listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”

Read more
Southwest Airlines has a new policy to enhance passenger safety
Southwest Airlines will debut new safety policy this week
Southwest Airlines airplane

Starting December 4, Southwest Airlines is making a small yet noticeable adjustment to its inflight experience. Cabin preparations for landing will start at 18,000 feet instead of the prior 10,000 feet. That’ll correlate with a 10-minute sooner request to raise tray tables, lock seat backs, and store carry-on luggage. The airline made the change for safety reasons.
Southwest’s reasons for the new policy

Southwest told USA Today, “The change in procedures is designed to reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries for our Crew Members and Customers. It is the result of the airline’s close collaboration with its Labor partners and a robust approach to Safety Management.” The airline added, “Nothing is more important to Southwest Airlines than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.”  

Read more