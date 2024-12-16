 Skip to main content
United Airlines will offer this savory treat at 35,000 feet

United Airlines aircraft
United Airlines

United Airlines passengers with a sweet tooth have plenty to look forward to, with the airline offering Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding on select flights. It’ll be the first time the bakery’s treats are served in the sky, owing to its new frozen-to-thaw recipe. The pudding will be available on First Class flights of 901 miles or more. 

Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding makes every flight sweeter

United Airlines Magnolia Bakery pudding
United Airlines

First Class passengers will enjoy 3-ounce servings of Banana Pudding Wafer Cookie Bits, a frozen whipped pudding with wafer cookie bits and real bananas. The recipe draws from Magnolia Bakery’s World-Famous Banana Pudding. 

Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs, said: “The only thing more iconic than Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding is enjoying that pudding at 30,000 feet in United First – we know our customers are going to love it. We’re changing the way travelers eat and drink onboard, offering more variety and more elevated options with partners like Magnolia.”

Bobbie Lloyd, CEO and Chief Baking Officer, Magnolia Bakery, commented: “As an avid traveler and baker, I know what an important role food can play in your travels, which is why I’m so excited to bring this new, innovative product to thousands of adventurers each year. This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Magnolia Bakery and we could not be more thrilled to be working with United. Our team worked for three years to develop this new Banana Pudding and we’re delighted for guests to get a sweet taste of this beloved dessert in the skies.”

Eddie Revis, Chief Commercial Officer, Magnolia Bakery, added: “Over the past few years, we’ve worked to bring the best of Magnolia Bakery to customers across the country in new, unique ways. Today’s announcement marks one of our most exciting product launches to date — bringing banana pudding to new heights onboard United. This is the first stop of many to bring Magnolia Bakery to new places in new ways.”

 

