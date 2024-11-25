United Airlines seeing increase in travel to Europe this holiday season

As the holidays approach, United Airlines reports a substantial increase in travel to Europe. Bookings are up almost 30% compared to 2019 and 10% since last year. The trend shows Americans’ move to spend their holiday budgets on experiences instead of material gifts. 2024 looks to be United’s busiest-ever holiday period, with about 25 million travelers, representing a 6% increase from 2023.

United has abundant nonstop European flights

United offers more direct flights to Europe than any domestic airline. Its most in-demand holiday European destinations include Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, London, and Brussels. Additionally, with United’s partnership with Lufthansa Group and Deutsche Bahn railway, passengers can reach over 130 destinations throughout Europe.

Europe attracts travelers with its history, scenery, and cuisine. From the streets of Paris to the canals of Amsterdam, visitors are immersed in new cultures and flavors.

Highlights of United’s European holiday offerings include:

The most direct flights of any U.S. airline to Brussels, Munich, and Frankfurt

17 daily direct flights to London from the U.S.

Almost 60 daily nonstop flights from U.S. hubs

The sole domestic airline with year-round direct flights to Berlin and Geneva

Daily direct routes to 16 European cities from U.S. hubs, including Zurich, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more.

Darren Scott, United’s Director of Atlantic and Hawaii Planning, said: “The European Christmas markets have become even more popular in recent years and no airline makes it easier than United to get away and visit for the holidays. Stay for a week or make it a long weekend with nonstop flights and easy connections to more than 130 European cities, including the legendary markets in Dresden, Strasbourg, Vienna and Cologne.”