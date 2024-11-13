Delta adds new wine and food offerings

 Skip to main content
Delta adds curated meals and wines for enjoyment in the sky

Delta Air Lines

With the holidays on the horizon, Delta Air Lines is updating its seasonal wine program and adding meals by award-winning chefs. From rare white wines to butternut squash ravioli, passengers get a restaurant-quality experience at 35,000 feet.

Highlights of Delta’s latest menu

Delta wine offerings
Delta Air Lines

Delta collaborated with master sommelier Andrea Robinson to create a list of 20 wines, including California Cabernets and rare Tuscan white wines. The airline is also investing in its exclusive Sky Sommelier program for flight attendant leaders on transoceanic flights. For meals, fliers can enjoy hearty offerings like cocoa-braised short rib with creamy polenta, made in partnership with Union Square Events, or a pecan honey bun with apple-cranberry compote for breakfast by Chef Mashama Bailey.

Additionally, passengers on flights 499 miles or more can enjoy complimentary snacks like 88 Acres dark chocolate sea salt seed and oat bar, Lotus Biscoff cookies, 30K snack mix, or SunChips Garden Salsa-flavored whole grain snacks. The airline is also reducing its environmental footprint by rolling out paper cups, which will eliminate 7 million pounds of single-use plastic annually. 

Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of Inflight Service at Delta Air Lines, said: “Memorable meals are part of the travel experience – whether you’re 35,000 feet in the air or exploring the streets of your destination. This is why we work with the best chefs, sommeliers and partners to keep our onboard food and beverage program fresh — because a thoughtfully curated in-flight menu can turn routine travel into an unforgettable journey.”

“Delta teams work hard to design a menu that’s delicious and works well at 35,000 feet. Our goal is to serve you familiar and comforting foods with a sophisticated twist, while offering variety and well-rounded meals to keep you feeling your best while traveling.” 

