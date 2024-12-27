 Skip to main content
JetBlue loyalty members can earn points by contributing to this sustainability initiative

JetBlue gives loyalty members more ways to earn tiles

Through the end of 2024, JetBlue TrueBlue and Mosaic members can earn tiles for perks and status by contributing to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is a biofuel that’s safe for use in existing aircraft and infrastructure and reduces lifecycle emissions by about 80% compared to traditional fuels. Since 2020, JetBlue has doubled SAF use year-over-year, via three producers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Soon, the airline will bring a steady supply of SAF to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

JetBlue loyalty members can earn these benefits

JetBlue seating
JetBlue

Through December 31, 2024, TrueBlue and Mosaic customers can earn 1 tile for every $100 spent toward SAF. They can also combine these contributions with other qualifying travel to reach their next tile. 

Sara Bogdan, Managing Director, Sustainability at JetBlue, said: “As we enter our sixth year of flying with SAF, we are now making it even easier (and rewarding) for customers to join us in our efforts. Whether you’re celebrating a great year of travel, or planning ahead for next year, we’re inviting you to partner with us to help address the carbon emissions caused by flying through contributions to sustainable aviation fuel.”

Here’s how the program works (via JetBlue):

  • 89.69% of the Contributions will be allocated towards JetBlue for the purchase of SAF and/or blended SAF products.
  • A service and technology fee, equivalent to 10.31%, will be paid to Chooose. This fee is included in the total Contributions and does not contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
  • TrueBlue members can earn up to 10 tiles with SAF contributions (up to a limit of $1,000).
  • TrueBlue members can combine SAF spend with other qualifying JetBlue travel spend to reach their next tile.
  • Contributions are non-refundable.
  • Tiles earned will be administered by the end of January 2025.
  • Status and perks earned will apply until the end of 2025.

