JetBlue expands partnership with this Asian airline

JetBlue and Japan Airlines (JAL) have broadened their partnership, with the Asian airline now accepting TrueBlue redemptions. Under the agreement, TrueBlue members can use points to reserve travel on qualifying Japan Airlines flights on jetblue.com. It’ll be the first time JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can cash in points with an East Asian airline partner.

TrueBlue members can now explore Japan and more

The collaboration gives TrueBlue members access to Japan Airlines’ premium cabins and exceptional service, as well as the ability to visit places throughout Japan and East Asia. That includes Tokyo’s bright lights and renowned sushi, Hokkaido’s world-class skiing and featherweight snow, Osaka’s ancient temples and cooking classes, and Okinawa’s Chaurami Aquarium and Shuri Castle.

Japan Airlines’ network spans 350 destinations in over 60 countries. TrueBlue members can redeem points on JAL flights in Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First (subject to availability. To book, TrueBlue members can visit jetblue.com or use the app. Eligible JAL flights will show up in the results. Those new to Japan or East Asia can search JAL’s route map or can try popular trips like Los Angeles (LAX) to Osaka (KIX), Boston (BOS) to Tokyo (TYO), San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo (TYO), and New York (JFK) to Hong Kong (HKG).

Edward Pouthier, vice president of loyalty and personalization, JetBlue, said: “We’re excited to expand the TrueBlue experience by growing our network of trusted airline partners, giving our members even more ways to redeem points.”

Yasushi Omori, executive officer, senior vice president of mileage and lifestyle business, Japan Airlines, added: “We’re delighted to announce our newest mileage partnership with JetBlue, a leading carrier based in New York. This partnership will enable JAL to enhance its network beyond New York and Boston, where direct flights from Japan are available.”