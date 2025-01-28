The Wall Street Journal gave Delta this prestigious award

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has named Delta the Top U.S. Airline of 2024. It marks the fourth year in a row that the Atlanta-based airline has topped the results, as it stands out among multiple categories. Here’s how the carrier sets itself apart.

Delta was first among 9 domestic airlines

The WSJ scored nine domestic airlines across seven metrics, with Delta continually at or near the top. Delta scored first for on-time arrivals and fewest involuntary bookings. It also placed second in the least canceled flights. The award follows the airline’s recent string of successes, including Cirium giving it the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence for the fourth consecutive year. The Platinum Award recognizes an airline’s on-time performance while adjusting to complex operations, helping passengers enjoy smoother travels.

Cirium also recognized Delta’s punctuality, naming it the most on-time airline in 2024. That, combined with other awards, highlights the carrier’s reliability and reputation. Additionally, Delta’s been awarded for workplace culture, customer service, and operational performance. Delta’s had a strong start to 2025, including a blockbuster show at CES in Las Vegas, where it highlighted plans for the future.

John Laughter, Delta Chief of Operations, commented: “This honor is a reflection of our people’s dedication to providing safe, reliable service and delivering a premium experience for our customers. Every flight, every innovation and every memory we create for our customers is thanks to our team of resilient aviation professionals who constantly strive for excellence. An award is never a finish line in this business. We have our sights set even higher in 2025 and beyond.”