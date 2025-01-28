 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Wall Street Journal gave Delta this prestigious award

Wall Street Journal awards Delta Air Lines

By
wall street journal delta award plane a350 0
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has named Delta the Top U.S. Airline of 2024. It marks the fourth year in a row that the Atlanta-based airline has topped the results, as it stands out among multiple categories. Here’s how the carrier sets itself apart.

Delta was first among 9 domestic airlines

Delta A321neo
Delta Air Lines

The WSJ scored nine domestic airlines across seven metrics, with Delta continually at or near the top. Delta scored first for on-time arrivals and fewest involuntary bookings. It also placed second in the least canceled flights. The award follows the airline’s recent string of successes, including Cirium giving it the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence for the fourth consecutive year. The Platinum Award recognizes an airline’s on-time performance while adjusting to complex operations, helping passengers enjoy smoother travels. 

Recommended Videos

Cirium also recognized Delta’s punctuality, naming it the most on-time airline in 2024. That, combined with other awards, highlights the carrier’s reliability and reputation. Additionally, Delta’s been awarded for workplace culture, customer service, and operational performance. Delta’s had a strong start to 2025, including a blockbuster show at CES in Las Vegas, where it highlighted plans for the future. 

Related

John Laughter, Delta Chief of Operations, commented: “This honor is a reflection of our people’s dedication to providing safe, reliable service and delivering a premium experience for our customers. Every flight, every innovation and every memory we create for our customers is thanks to our team of resilient aviation professionals who constantly strive for excellence. An award is never a finish line in this business. We have our sights set even higher in 2025 and beyond.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Southwest signs partnership agreement with this European airline
Southwest and Icelandair to collaborate on Europrean connections
southwest icelandair partnership 2

Southwest Airlines and Icelandair have signed a strategic partnership agreement, letting passengers seamlessly connect between their networks. Sales and flights through Baltimore begin in February. Southwest is the largest domestic U.S. airline and Icelandair is its first partner. 
Southwest customers can now connect through Europe
Reykjavik Opera House, Iceland Michael Held via Unsplash

Previously, Southwest flights were confined to North America, but with the new partnership, they now connect through Europe. Initial flights will embark from Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) and land at Reykjavik Airport (RVK) in Iceland. From there, travelers can branch out to Barcelona, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Dublin, and more via Icelandair’s network. Even better, they can check their bags through to their destination. Following the launch of Baltimore flights, two additional connecting points will join in Denver and Nashville.

Read more
JetBlue becomes the first airline to accept this form of payment
JetBlue begins accepting Venmo
jetblue first airline accept venmo mint livery 10 1280x720 jpg

This week, JetBlue announced it’ll begin accepting Venmo, offering a quick and easy way to pay for flights. The option is available now on jetblue.com and will be on the airline’s mobile app in the following months. JetBlue is the first airline to accept Venmo.
Venmo smooths out the booking process

On the JetBlue website, travelers can pay for tickets using their Venmo balance, linked bank accounts, credit cards, or debit cards. The partnership is designed to help customers streamline and customize their travel planning. It complements the airline’s app, which has features like a boarding countdown timer and easy-to-find gate info.

Read more
Eurowings begins huge fleet modernization
Eurowings modernizes fleet with Boeing 737 MAX 8 order
Eurowings Boeing 737 MAX 8

Value airline Eurowings — a member of the Lufthansa Group — has announced its largest-ever fleet modernization, with the gradual introduction of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Lufthansa Group allocated the brand-new planes to Eurowings, and the short and medium-haul aircraft will provide one of the newest fleets in European air travel.
The new jets offer reduced emissions and enhanced comfort
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Boeing

The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will consume around 30 percent less kerosene, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions, helping the airline reduce its environmental impact. It has 189 seats — a 39-seat increase over prior Airbus A319s. A significantly improved range will help Eurowings serve more medium-haul destinations. The cabins will feature a modern layout, giving passengers a comfortable journey through the skies. The first jets will arrive in 2027, and gradually replace the current A319s and A320s by 2032.

Read more