 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Experience world-class golf at these PGA Tour courses you can play

By
Ocean next to Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links Noah Rosenfield via Unsplash

There’s a special satisfaction in hitting a good golf shot. Before you even look up at the ball’s trajectory, you can feel when a swing goes right. Whether the control of your backswing or the fluidity of your follow-through, you just know when the ball’s headed in the right direction. It’s a sweet feeling.

Doing that on a beautiful golf course makes it even better. Manicured fairways, perfectly cut greens, and unique layouts offer a picturesque challenge, highlighting what makes the sport great. The PGA Tour plays on the best in the world — what if you could, too?

Recommended Videos

You can. In 2024, the PGA Tour will host 39 events. Of those, 20 will take place on 23 courses accessible to the public. That isn’t always easy, with occasional high greens fees or a requirement to stay on-site. But it lets you play the same courses as the pros, and you can’t put a price on that. Here are all the PGA Tour courses you can play. 

Related

Play like a pro: here are the PGA Tour courses available to the public

In golf, a lot of attention is paid to performance. You want to up your game, lower your score, and try and break par. But just as important is where you play. An unkempt course with yellow grass and shoddy upkeep takes away from a day on the links. On the other hand, pro-level surroundings — with greens and fairways that look out of a painting — make golf more relaxing and enjoyable. It’s like being a surfer on the perfect wave.

To that end, here are the best PGA Tour courses you can play in 2024. They’re as beautiful as they are challenging, and playing the exact locations as the pros has a real cachet.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

A view of Pebble Beach golf course, Hole 6, Monterey, California, USA
Isogood_patrick / Shutterstock

Rated as the top public course in the country, Pebble Beach Golf Links lets everyone experience the finest the sport has to offer. Set among the oceanside cliffs of the Monterey Peninsula, the Pebble Beach, California course is a six-time host of the U.S. Open. To enjoy a round, you’ll pay $567 on peak days. 

The Plantation Course at Kapalua

The Plantation Course at Kapalua
SarahhJ / Shutterstock

Like a golfing dream, the Plantation Course combines ocean and mountain vistas, perfect fairways, and rolling topography. Designed by Ben Crenshaw and Ben Coore, the Maui, Hawaii course was renovated to make it even better. Each year, the pros take part in the Sentry Open, and to enjoy it yourself, there’s a $459 (plus tax) peak green fee.

Tahoe Mountain Club-Old Greenwood

Old Greenwood Course at Tahoe Mountain Club
Tahoe Mountain Club – Old Greenwood Tahoe Mountain Club

Designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, this Truckee, California course mixes alpine beauty with a demanding layout. Cavernous bunkers and water hazards surround the greens, and lofty pine trees set off the mountain mood. To watch the pros, you can buy a ticket to the Barracuda Open, or to play yourself, the peak green fee is $275. 

Memorial Park Golf Course

Located in Houston, TX, Memorial Park was built in 1912 next to a hospital at Camp Logan, where recovering soldiers could enjoy it. Since then, Tom Doak (in partnership with Brooks Koepka) has performed a renovation, turning it into a PGA Tour-worthy complex that hosts the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The peak green fee is $140. 

TPC San Antonio-Oaks

In San Antonio, TX, this Greg Norman-designed course hosts the Valero Texas Open, and challenges players with its difficult par-5s and trying bunker placements. You’ll pay a peak green fee of $149. 

Torrey Pines-North

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Next to the ocean in gorgeous San Diego, CA, this course delivers with its stunning views and playable design. In 2018, Tom Wieskopf redesigned the layout, reducing the number of bunkers and increasing the average green size. That makes it more approachable for the average golfer, creating an enjoyable day on the links. At peak times, the green fee is $185.

Grand Reserve Golf Club

Aerial view over the Coco Beach Golf Club and the Hyatt Regency Hotel
fivetonine / Shutterstock

Designed by U.S. Open winner Tom Kite, this Puerto Rican course is like taking a nature hike with some golf mixed in. Palm trees line the fairways, and ocean views greet you in the tee box. Each year, PGA pros test their skills at the Puerto Rico Open, and you’ll pay a peak green fee of $225 (plus tax) to do the same.

Innisbrook-Copperhead

Copperhead course at Innisbrook resort.
Steve Hersh/Flickr

Host to the Valspar Championship, this Palm Harbor, Florida course puts you in a professional-level environment that pushes your game. The design features undulating greens, rolling elevation changes, and demanding shot placements from the tee. Especially notable are holes 16 through 18 — known as “The Snake Pit” — where some events go down to the wire. Here, you’ll have to stay to play, with packages starting at $465.

TPC Deere Run

Situated on the North Bank of the Rock River in Silvis, Illinois, TPC Deere Run offers a pure golf outing. Instead of a fancy resort or homes lining the fairways, there are hardwood trees, the river, and ponds, letting you focus on your swing and playing partners. Designed by Illinois native D.A. Weibring — also a three-time winner of the Quad Cities Classic — the course hearkens back to courses of old. Every year, it hosts the John Deere Classic, and you’ll pay a $269 peak green fee. 

Vidanta Vallarte

Golf course at Vidanta Vallarte.
Vidanta Vallarte Vidanta

For world-class golf south of the border, Vidanta Vallarte delivers. Host of the Mexico Open at Vidanta and located on the coast of Nuevo Vallarte, the course is another Greg Norman design that challenges your game. Take in views of the Sierra Madre mountain range, or look for iguanas as you tee it up. The green fee is $270 during peak times.

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Number 4 at spyglass hill, Pebble Beach CA
Ethan Chua / Shutterstock

Spyglass Hill, in Pebble Beach, California, hosts the famous AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Monterey Peninsula Foundation holds the fan-favorite event, which pairs pro golfers with celebrities for a one-of-a-kind tournament. Robert Trent Jones, Sr. designed the course, which is set amongst ocean cliffs and challenges the most skilled players. 18 holes at the historic venue costs $495 plus a cart fee during peak periods. 

Torrey Pines-South

The North Course and South Course sign on the first tee of Torrey Pines golf course near San Diego.
Stan Jones / Shutterstock

Another San Diego, California course, Torrey Pines-South, runs along cliffs above the Pacific Ocean and features rare pine trees. The City of San Diego maintains and owns the course (along with the North course), and every year, pros test their mettle at the Farmers Insurance Open. To experience its views and world-class design, you’ll pay a $292 peak green fee.

TPC Louisiana

TPC Louisiana
Spatms/Wikimedia Commons

7,425 yards in length and designed by Pete Dye, TPC Louisiana features a rolling layout and deep south scenery. Take in towering cypress and oak trees and the surrounding wetlands adjacent to the Mississippi River. The pros compete in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and to enjoy the course, there’s a $299 peak green fee. 

PGA National – Champion

The Champion Course at the PGA National Resort demands your best. Tom Fazio designed the course in 1981, and Jack Nicklaus has been making changes since then. Water hazards adorn 16 of 18 holes, testing your shot-making and strategy. The surrounding resort lets you unwind after a long day on the links. It costs $347 to play during peak times, and to watch the pros; you can buy a ticket to the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. 

PGA West – Dye Stadium Course

Located in La Quinta, California, and earning the “Stadium” moniker from its spectator seating incorporated into the topography, this Pete Dye-designed course is both challenging (7,300 yards long) and playable (four sets of tees). The American Express tournament lets the pros compete every year, with onlookers close to the action. A peak green fee of $356 applies. 

PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament Course

With mountains in the distance and platform-like fairways ahead, you’ll enjoy a round like never before on this La Quinta, California course. Designed by the Golden Bear and open to the public, it also hosts The American Express tournament every January, a charitable event that benefits causes for homelessness, wellness, and education. To play the course, the peak green fee is $399.

TPC Sawgrass

Bunkers and greens at TPC Sawgrass
TPC Sawgrass TPC Network

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, TPC Sawgrass hosts The Players Championship, a signature event on the PGA Tour. Comprised of two courses — the Stadium Course and the Valley Course — the venue challenges even the most skilled golfers with narrow fairways, fast greens, and numerous bunkers. During peak days, it costs $900 to play there.

Royal Troon

Royal Troon Golf Course
Royal Troon Golf Club Royal Troon Golf Club

When you visit Royal Troon, you’re taken to the birthplace of golf, Scotland, and can experience what it was like in those early days. Founded in 1878 after a get-together at a pub, the course initially featured only five holes. Since then, it’s played host to many Open Championships, with that set to continue in 2024. Playing the classic links-style course costs £340 during peak times. 

Pinehurst No. 2

Pinehurst No. 2 golf course sign
Mike Renlund/Flickr

Steeped in history and offering a unique challenge, Pinehurst No. 2 caters to the serious golfer. Originally opened in Pinehurst, North Carolina in 1907, the course features domed greens that frustrate even seasoned putters. Over the years, the course played host to U.S. Opens in 1999, 2005, and 2014. To play this historic course, there’s a $470 peak green fee. 

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge

Arnold Palmer was always a fan favorite. The winner of seven majors and countless PGA Tour events dazzled crowds with his golfing skills and friendly demeanor. The Bay Hill Club and Lodge carry on that legacy with a championship-caliber course, world-class resort, and abundant memorabilia. The Orlando, Florida, club hosts the Arnold Palmer Invitational every year, and it costs $475 to play on peak days. 

Puntacana Resort and Club – Corales Course

For a taste of the Caribbean and championship-caliber links, the Corales Course at Puntacana Resort and Club delivers. Designed by Tom Fazio, the course features numerous oceanside holes, seaside cliffs, and inland lakes. A peak green fee of $495 applies, and to watch the pros, buy tickets to the Corales Puntacanta Championship.

TPC Scottsdale

The 15th hole at TPC Scottsdale
TPC Scottsdale TPC Network

TPC Scottsdale hosts the WM Phoenix Open, the world’s most-attended golf tournament, with over 700,000 attendees. The stadium features wall-to-wall seating surrounding the green, with thousands of spectators ready to cheer on a birdie or chip-in. However, there’s a steep price of entry, with a $551 peak green fee. 

Harbour Town Golf Links

Fairway at Harbour Town Golf Links
Harbour Town Golf Links The Sea Pines Resort

Near Hilton Head, South Carolina, this Pete Dye-designed (with help from Jack Nicklaus) course rewards skilled, graceful golfers. While you’re there, polish your skills with world-class instruction or take in the RBC Heritage tournament. The cost to play 18 holes is $567 on peak days. 

For most of us, throwing a football around an NFL field or shooting baskets on an NBA court isn’t likely. But if you’re a golfer, it’s different. With world-class PGA Tour courses offering access for all, you can play where the pros play, all while taking in amazing scenery. Is it worth the money? We think so. So peruse the list, pick a location, and play on your dream course.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Post-Hurricane Milton update: Pelican Golf Club will still host LPGA’s The Annika event
The Annika show will still go on at the Pelican Golf Club
hurricane milton pelican golf club annika event

The entire country waited to see what Hurricane Milton would do to the Gulf Coast of Florida. We watched people come up with inventive ways to protect their homes, saw the lines of cars stuck in traffic for hours trying to evacuate, and hoped the people who stayed would get through okay. Now that the aftermath has been properly assessed, things are being put back together and restored to pre-hurricane conditions. For those in Belleair, Florida, that means shifting focus back on preparing for the LPGA's The Annika event, which is held annually at the Pelican Golf Club. Not even post-hurricane conditions will stop golfers from swinging for the Annika Award.
The Pelican Golf Club

The Pelican Golf Club sits on Florida's Southeast side, less than three miles away from Clearwater's downtown. The club took on heavy flooding due to Hurricane Milton, with winds and heavy rains flooding the course. Chris Corr, the Director of Grounds, and the rest of the team at the Pelican have been working to ensure the course is good to go for the LPGA's penultimate event. The COO of Pelican Golf Club reported that the club took the hurricane on with exceptional grace and that cleanup efforts will see things ready in time for the event.
The Annika Event

Read more
Should you visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park? The latest on its hurricane damage
Great Smoky Mountains National Park recovers from Hurricane Helene
Road damage at Great Smoky Mountains after Hurricane Helene

Following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park are working to assess and repair substantial damage. Hard-hit sections of the park include Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, and the Cataloochee Valley, which experienced some of the worst damage from the storm.
Hurricane Helene recovery efforts at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

According to park officials, Cataloochee Valley is currently closed until further notice as crews work to address the destruction caused by the storm. Floodwaters from Rough Fork Creek washed out several roads like the Upper Catalooche Valley Road to the point where they are impassible. Trails in the area suffered significant erosion and flooding, and nearly all of the valley’s log bridges were swept away. Officials also report that numerous trees were knocked down, campsites were flooded, and power lines were damaged. Staff are also stabilizing many historical structures like the Caldwell Barn.

Read more
Good news for golf fans: Masters coverage to expand in 2025
CBS Sports is giving fans more Masters coverage in 2025
A crowd watching a golf tournament.

If you can't get enough coverage of the four major golf events in men's golf— we understand, and neither can we.  If your favorite is the Masters, you are arguably let down every year, as the televised portion is so short compared to the length and popularity of the tournament. Get ready to do a happy little golf clap because CBS Sports will give fans watching at home what they want for the 2025 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament

In 2025, the Masters will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club from April 7th through the 13th. The Masters is the only one of the big golf tournaments at the same venue every year, with the Augusts National Golf Club having the honors since 1934.

Read more