 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This ski destination just earned the title of most beautiful in North America

Whistler Blackcomb took the top spot

By
Whistler Blackcomb
ArtTower / Pixabay

A new study from Bounce has crowned Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia as the most beautiful ski resort in North America. Known for its gorgeous alpine scenery and world-class slopes, Whistler Blackcomb earned the top spot in a ranking that analyzed social media engagement and visitor reviews.

To determine the most picturesque ski resorts, the study examined Instagram and TikTok activity, including the number of posts using resort-specific hashtags, as well as TripAdvisor reviews mentioning words like “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “views.” These factors were combined to give each ski destination a final score out of 10.

Recommended Videos

Whistler Blackcomb stood out with 476,000 Instagram posts, over 9,000 TikTok mentions, and an impressive 34% of TripAdvisor reviews highlighting its beauty. While its Instagram engagement rate was on the lower side at 1.2%, the resort boasts a strong following of over 393,000. Ultimately, it secured an 8.37 rating, making it the top-ranked ski destination for stunning landscapes.

Related

As North America’s largest ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb spans over 8,100 acres across two mountains, offering more than 200 marked runs, three glaciers, and an industry-leading lift system. 

Following closely behind in the ranking are two Colorado ski destinations. Crested Butte earned second place with a score of 8.02, backed by 413,000 Instagram posts and nearly 8,700 TikTok mentions. Beaver Creek rounded out the top three with a score of 7.65, drawing attention with 361,000 Instagram posts and 8,300 TikTok mentions.

The most picturesque ski spots: The full list

Beaver Creek Ski Resort
John Price / Unsplash
  1. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia
  2. Crested Butte, Colorado
  3. Beaver Creek, Colorado
  4. Whiteface Mountain, New York
  5. Sugarloaf Resort, Maine
  6. Vail Resort, Colorado
  7. Palisades Tahoe, California
  8. Big Sky Resort, Montana
  9. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico
  10. Snowmass Village, Colorado

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The European nation was ranked as the best destination to move to in 2025
Iceland ranks high for quality of life, safety, and more
Field and mountain in Iceland

Looking to relocate in 2025? Remitly’s new Immigration Index has ranked the best countries to move to based on 24 key factors, including cost of living, employment opportunities, healthcare, safety, and overall happiness. After analyzing 82 nations, one European country emerged as the best destination for expats.

Iceland takes the number one spot, scoring high for happiness, safety, and financial stability, though it comes with a higher cost of living. The country boasts gorgeous natural landscapes, a strong social welfare system, and one of the world’s highest minimum wages and annual salaries.

Read more
These are the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025, according to a new study
Laos comes in first place at only $22 per day
Laos

For travelers seeking an affordable getaway in 2025, HelloSafe has unveiled a new study ranking the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. The research analyzed 131 countries, factoring in the average daily cost of accommodations, food, and local transportation. The study highlights Asia and Africa as prime regions for low-cost travel, offering wonderful experiences without a hefty price tag.

Topping the list is Laos, where travelers can explore stunning mountains, waterfalls, and temples for just $22 per day. Kazakhstan follows at $27 per day, while Rwanda takes third place at $29.60 per day. 
The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list

Read more
New U.S. travel advisory issued for this top Caribbean destination
Turks and Caicos is under a Level 2 travel advisory
Grand Turk

In early March, the U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, a popular Caribbean destination known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. The new advisory includes a specific warning regarding the territory's strict laws against firearms and ammunition.

As a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, the Turks and Caicos Islands consist of eight major islands and is a popular destination for cruise ships. The updated advisory comes as a reminder for travelers to be aware of local regulations and to exercise caution when visiting the destination.
What to know about the new advisory

Read more