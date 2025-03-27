This ski destination just earned the title of most beautiful in North America

A new study from Bounce has crowned Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia as the most beautiful ski resort in North America. Known for its gorgeous alpine scenery and world-class slopes, Whistler Blackcomb earned the top spot in a ranking that analyzed social media engagement and visitor reviews.

To determine the most picturesque ski resorts, the study examined Instagram and TikTok activity, including the number of posts using resort-specific hashtags, as well as TripAdvisor reviews mentioning words like “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “views.” These factors were combined to give each ski destination a final score out of 10.

Whistler Blackcomb stood out with 476,000 Instagram posts, over 9,000 TikTok mentions, and an impressive 34% of TripAdvisor reviews highlighting its beauty. While its Instagram engagement rate was on the lower side at 1.2%, the resort boasts a strong following of over 393,000. Ultimately, it secured an 8.37 rating, making it the top-ranked ski destination for stunning landscapes.

As North America’s largest ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb spans over 8,100 acres across two mountains, offering more than 200 marked runs, three glaciers, and an industry-leading lift system.

Following closely behind in the ranking are two Colorado ski destinations. Crested Butte earned second place with a score of 8.02, backed by 413,000 Instagram posts and nearly 8,700 TikTok mentions. Beaver Creek rounded out the top three with a score of 7.65, drawing attention with 361,000 Instagram posts and 8,300 TikTok mentions.

The most picturesque ski spots: The full list