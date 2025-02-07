 Skip to main content
JetBlue partners with this Long Island brewery for inflight refreshment

By
jetblue montauk brewery a220 hops tailfin
JetBlue

This week, JetBlue announced a partnership with Long Island-based brewery, Montauk Brewing Company. The popular, growing craft brewer’s The Surf Beer Golden Ale will be available on domestic and international flights beginning this month. Here’s more on this fun, refreshing collaboration.

JetBlue taps into the coastal lifestyle

Montauk Brewing beer can
Montauk Brewing

JetBlue is the first airline to serve Montauk’s craft beer, and The Surf Beer is the perfect drink for an easygoing flight. As a Golden Ale with a 4.5% ABV, The Surf Beer is easy drinking and refreshing, imparting a coastal mood wherever you are. It’s one of the company’s best-selling flagship beers and taps into the company’s “Chase Your Waves” ethos. 

According to Montauk Brewing, “This Golden Ale style beer is best paired with Italian and Middle Eastern cuisine, salads, fish or beef and also goes great with peppery cheeses like Monterey / Pepper Jack and earthy style cheeses such as Camembert and Fontina. Also chocolate.”

Vaughan Cutillo, Co-founder of Montauk Brewing, said: “We are proud and excited that JetBlue selected our Montauk Surf Beer Golden Ale to offer to travelers worldwide. This selection represents not just a beverage but the embodiment of relaxation and joy that Montauk Brewing stands for. We hope that every sip taken at 30,000 feet connects our consumers to the carefree spirit of Montauk and the adventurous journey ahead.” 

Montauk Brewing was founded by longtime friends in 2012. The company motto is “Come as Your Are”, focusing on life’s simple pleasures and a sense of adventure. The brewery invites customers to visit downtown Montauk, NY and stop by its red Brew Barn, which is open year-round.

