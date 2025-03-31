 Skip to main content
China Airlines orders 10 of these wide body jets

China Airlines purchases 10 Airbus A350-1000s

By
China Airlines Airbus A350-1000
Airbus

China Airlines has finalized an order for 10 Airbus A350-1000 long-haul aircraft. The planes will fly long-haul routes to Europe and North America, offering complete operational commonality with the airline’s current A350-900 fleet for improved efficiency and integration.

The A350-1000 has the longest range of any commercial airliner

Airbus A350-1000
Airbus A350-1000 Airbus

The A350-1000 is a standard-setting, long-range airliner known for its modern design, fuel efficiency, and comfort. At 9,700 nautical miles, it has the most extended range of any commercial plane currently made. Powered by high-tech Rolls-Royce engines, the A350-1000 offers 25% improved fuel efficiency and carbon emissions compared to prior-generation aircraft. It can also fly on up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), just like other Airbus planes. The manufacturer aims to have its planes 100% SAF capable by 2030.

Kao Shing-Hwang, Chairman of China Airlines, said: “Our investment in the A350-1000 supports our international growth strategy and reflects our commitment to improving the travel experience for our passengers. We are confident that the A350-1000, with its superior range, fuel efficiency and comfort, will play a key role in transforming our long-haul operations.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, said: “We welcome China Airlines to our fast-growing family of A350-1000 operators. As an early adopter of the A350-900, China Airlines has played a pioneering role in embracing cutting-edge aviation technology. By choosing the A350-1000 Long Range Leader, the world’s most advanced long-haul aircraft, China Airlines continues to elevate its fleet, bringing superior efficiency and comfort to the forefront of long-haul travel.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
American Airlines plans to resume this Hawaiian route
American Airlines will resume flights to Kona, Hawaii
Kona, Hawaii

American Airlines has filed plans to resume its route between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the Big Island of Hawaii. The plan calls for the route to re-launch on November 20, 2025, and continue on a seasonal basis through February 28, 2026. That’ll continue through January 6, before a six-week break occurs, with flights re-starting on February 12. 
American’s Kona route will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

According to The Points Guy, the route filing first appeared on Cirium flight schedules and was later confirmed by the airline. During the 3,724-mile flight, passengers can look forward to traveling aboard the latest and greatest aircraft, with a modern Boeing 787-8 handling flight duties. It’ll offer 20 Flagship Business pods, 28 Premium Economy recliners, 48 extra-legroom Main Cabin Extra seats, and 138 Standard Economy seats.

New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck
New study shows how people feel about TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck sign

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.
TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience
 

Boeing and Airbus seek increased production using this material
Boeing and Airbus want to increase production by using thermoplastics
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing and Airbus plan to increase production significantly with the next generation of airliners, manufacturing up to 100 per month. Making that possible is the exploration of robotic assembly and lighter plastic materials. The companies shared these plans at the recent JEC World 2025 International Composites Show in Paris.
Thermoplastics may be the future of airliner construction
Airbus A320-200 Wikimedia Commons

Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320 series are still popular, and replacement designs are many years away. Still, both plane makers told the audience at the JEC World 2025 International Composites Show that they’ve made progress investigating next-generation jets, what they’ll be made of, and how fast they can be produced.

