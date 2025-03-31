China Airlines orders 10 of these wide body jets

China Airlines has finalized an order for 10 Airbus A350-1000 long-haul aircraft. The planes will fly long-haul routes to Europe and North America, offering complete operational commonality with the airline’s current A350-900 fleet for improved efficiency and integration.

The A350-1000 has the longest range of any commercial airliner

The A350-1000 is a standard-setting, long-range airliner known for its modern design, fuel efficiency, and comfort. At 9,700 nautical miles, it has the most extended range of any commercial plane currently made. Powered by high-tech Rolls-Royce engines, the A350-1000 offers 25% improved fuel efficiency and carbon emissions compared to prior-generation aircraft. It can also fly on up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), just like other Airbus planes. The manufacturer aims to have its planes 100% SAF capable by 2030.

Kao Shing-Hwang, Chairman of China Airlines, said: “Our investment in the A350-1000 supports our international growth strategy and reflects our commitment to improving the travel experience for our passengers. We are confident that the A350-1000, with its superior range, fuel efficiency and comfort, will play a key role in transforming our long-haul operations.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, said: “We welcome China Airlines to our fast-growing family of A350-1000 operators. As an early adopter of the A350-900, China Airlines has played a pioneering role in embracing cutting-edge aviation technology. By choosing the A350-1000 Long Range Leader, the world’s most advanced long-haul aircraft, China Airlines continues to elevate its fleet, bringing superior efficiency and comfort to the forefront of long-haul travel.”