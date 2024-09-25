Cathay Pacific will start flying non-stop from Dallas to Hong Kong

 Skip to main content
Cathay Pacific announces non-stop flights from Dallas to Hong Kong

A350-1000 aircraft
Cathay Pacific A350-1000 Cathay Pacific

Beginning April 24, 2025, Cathay Pacific will offer non-stop service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). Dallas will be the airline’s first major hub in the region, demonstrating its commitment to North America.

Cathay Pacific’s new Hong Kong flight spans 3 days

Hong Kong
Hong Kong Andrew Jephson via Unsplash

The DFW to HKG route, flight CX897, will be aboard the latest Airbus A350-1000 and departs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The departure time is 11:55 p.m., and arrival is two days later at 5:05 a.m. So those departing on Monday night arrive on Wednesday morning, spanning three days of travel time. 

The return trip, flight CX898, leaves Hong Kong on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 4:05 a.m. and arrives in Dallas at 5:55 p.m. In contrast to the trip there, the return flight covers a single travel day. 

Adding to the route’s appeal is the state-of-the-art A350-1000 aircraft, which provides a leading long-haul flight experience. It’s among the quietest and cleanest aircraft in the world and offers comfortable seats, free WiFi across cabins, and award-winning in-flight entertainment. 

Chris van den Hooven, Cathay Pacific Senior Vice President for the Americas, commented: “It is with tremendous pride and excitement that we announce the arrival of Cathay Pacific at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2025, a major milestone in the airline’s growth within North America. Our new flight is a further testament to the airline’s mission to connect passengers to our home city of Hong Kong and beyond.”

Sean Donohue, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Connecting the cultural and commercial opportunities between DFW and Hong Kong with a nonstop flight is crucial for these two globally influential regions. We are excited to welcome Cathay Pacific as our newest international airline, with service that will grow DFW’s connectivity throughout Asia and beyond.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
