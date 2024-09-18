Aéromexico adds non-stop flights to these U.S. cities

 Skip to main content
This winter, Aéromexico adds non-stop flights to these US cities

Sunset over Las Vegas
Las Vegas Ryan Hafey via Unsplash

Aéromexico will add nonstop service to several U.S. cities this coming winter. With Delta Air Lines as its partner, the Star Alliance member will fly out of Guadalajara and Monterrey to several sought-after destinations. The flights will begin in late December. 

Where and when Aéromexico will fly

Palm trees in Miami
Miami aurora.kreativ via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new routes depart from Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) and General Mariano Escobedo International Airport (MTY) in Monterrey. Service begins December 19. These flights make trips easier via nonstop service and increase the airline’s U.S. presence. 

Flights departing from Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) include:

  • Denver, Dec. 21, 2024-April 20, 2025 one flight per week 
  • Miami, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, one daily flight
  • Las Vegas, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, six flights per week
  • Orlando, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, four flights per week

Guadalajara is renowned for eclectic cuisine and is the capital of tequila and mariachi. All flights are aboard a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Routes departing from General Mariano Escobedo International Airport (MTY) in Monterrey consist of:

  • Las Vegas, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, six flights per week
  • Miami, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, one daily flight
  • New York/JFK, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, six flights per week
  • Orlando, Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, one daily flight

Monterrey has a population of over 5 million and is surrounded by Cerro de Silla, a picturesque mountain with abundant hiking trails. All routes will use a Boeing 737 MX airplane, except for Miami (737-800).

Pasquale Speranza, Aeroméxico’s Vice President of Sales, said: “Guadalajara is a destination with a long tradition for Aeroméxico. We have been operating here for more than 70 years, and during this time our goal has been to evolve alongside the city.”

