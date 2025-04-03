 Skip to main content
This airline is introducing special mattress pads for long-haul comfort

Air France adds luxurious mattress pads to long-haul Business class

By
Air France Sofitel mattress pad
Air France

Air France is making long-haul Business class flights even more comfortable by adding plush mattress pads. The airline is partnering with Sofitel, the Accor Group’s luxury hospitality brand, to introduce the mattress pads on every Business class seat. The airline will begin rolling out the pads in July 2025, ensuring a luxurious flight, regardless of the destination.

Air France and Sofitel designed the mattress pad for cloud-like comfort

Air France Sofitel mattress pad
Air France

Air France and Sofitel collaborated on the mattress pads’ design “to make passengers feel like they’re floating on a cloud.” Passengers can roll out the pad to cover the seat for an additional layer of cushioning, no matter the seat position. The blanket’s made in a shade of grey, a signature color of the Business class cabin. When travelers arrive at their seats, they’ll find the pad alongside slippers, a pillow, and a blanket.

Fabien Pelous, SVP Customer Experience at Air France, said: “We are delighted to join forces with the expertise of Sofitel MY BED, an exceptional partner, to continue making Business cabin travel a true haven of well-being in the sky. The introduction of a new mattress pad will further enhance the comfort offered on board, ensuring even more restful nights before arrival at destination, as well as greater relaxation during daytime flights.”

Xavier Royaux, Chief Marketing Officer of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems, added: “Sleep has always been a cornerstone of the Sofitel experience. With the creation of Sofitel MY BED in 2003, Sofitel has offered an unrivalled quality of rest, based on deep expertise and true manufacturing craftsmanship. Today, thanks to our partnership with Air France, we are delighted to extend this experience to the skies, bringing each traveler unique comfort and softness for a truly restorative sleep.”

