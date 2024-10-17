 Skip to main content
SWISS enhances Business Class in-flight menu

SWISS to offer more meals to Business Class passengers

By
SWISS airlines meal
SWISS

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) now offers short-haul Business Class passengers more main courses with its “Pre-Select” option. Previously only available on long-haul flights, the program has existed for two and a half years and lets travelers pick their meals ahead of time. 

The best part? It’s free and includes hot or cold dishes, depending on destination, on most short and medium flights after 10:00 a.m. Selections change every three months. 

Pre-Select now offers fine cuisine on short-haul flights

SWISS airline business class meal
Mozzarella mousse | tomato and caper salsa SWISS

The “Pre-Select” option offers curated meals, optimizes planning, and promotes sustainability. A targeted loading process also reduces food waste. From six weeks to 24 hours before their flight, SWISS passengers can select their preferred meal online, with longer flights offering a recipe from the “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” menu.

On short-haul flights from Zurich lasting an hour or more, passengers can choose from six cold dishes with cheese and a dessert. Seven hot meals are available on longer-duration routes, varying by destination city. One “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” recipe is included in the selections, usually only available on long-haul flights. The hot dishes include salad, cheese, and a dessert and rotate every three months. Travelers can view the latest menu online.

Current short-haul flight options on the “Pre-Select” website include:

  • Confit prawns | black sesame and yuzu mayonnaise
  • Smoked salmon trout | barley salad
  • Pulled beef timbale | mustard seed mousse
  • Mozzarella mousse | tomato and caper salsa
  • Beetroot mousse timbale | lingonberries and cream cheese

“Pre-Select” choices for longer flights include:

  • Sautéed pikeperch | Riesling beurre blanc (by guest chef Manuel Steigmeier)
  • Gratinated cheese spätzle
  • Sautéed chicken breast with jus
  • Lemon and herb couscous | Espelette pepper sauce
  • Beef rissoles | shallots and red wine sauce

