SWISS to offer more meals to Business Class passengers

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) now offers short-haul Business Class passengers more main courses with its “Pre-Select” option. Previously only available on long-haul flights, the program has existed for two and a half years and lets travelers pick their meals ahead of time.

The best part? It’s free and includes hot or cold dishes, depending on destination, on most short and medium flights after 10:00 a.m. Selections change every three months.

Recommended Videos

Pre-Select now offers fine cuisine on short-haul flights

The “Pre-Select” option offers curated meals, optimizes planning, and promotes sustainability. A targeted loading process also reduces food waste. From six weeks to 24 hours before their flight, SWISS passengers can select their preferred meal online, with longer flights offering a recipe from the “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” menu.

On short-haul flights from Zurich lasting an hour or more, passengers can choose from six cold dishes with cheese and a dessert. Seven hot meals are available on longer-duration routes, varying by destination city. One “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” recipe is included in the selections, usually only available on long-haul flights. The hot dishes include salad, cheese, and a dessert and rotate every three months. Travelers can view the latest menu online.

Current short-haul flight options on the “Pre-Select” website include:

Confit prawns | black sesame and yuzu mayonnaise

Smoked salmon trout | barley salad

Pulled beef timbale | mustard seed mousse

Mozzarella mousse | tomato and caper salsa

Beetroot mousse timbale | lingonberries and cream cheese

“Pre-Select” choices for longer flights include: