Beat the winter blues with these warm places to visit in February

Not everyone is cut out for winter camping or chasing the northern lights in chilly Norway. If you’re more into sunshine than snow, February is the perfect time to pack your bags and escape the chill. With the average February temperature in the contiguous U.S. sitting at a brisk 41.1 degrees Fahrenheit (and yes, that’s on the warmer side for winter), it’s no wonder so many people are searching for warm places to visit in February. My home base is Ohio, and the recent arctic blast we’ve been experiencing has made me want to pack up and head somewhere much warmer.

From tropical beaches to sun-soaked cities, there’s no shortage of destinations that promise a break from the cold. So, head to one of these locales to sip cocktails by the ocean, hike under clear blue skies, or soak up the sun on a hotel rooftop.

Sydney, Australia

February is the best time to visit Australia, especially sunny Sydney. With temps in the high 70s, it’s peak beach season, so hit up iconic spots like Bondi, Manly, and Coogee for sun, surf, and more. Beyond the beaches, February is packed with festivals like Mardi Gras, adding color and energy to the city. You can also take a breezy ferry ride to Taronga Zoo, stroll through the Royal Botanic Garden, or enjoy epic views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Bangkok, Thailand

Wondering what to do in Bangkok in February? The weather is warm but not too scorching, with highs under 90 degrees Fahrenheit and little chance of heavy rain. February also marks the Lunar New Year, and Chinatown is the place to be — think parades, glowing red lanterns, and street food stalls serving dumplings, roast duck, and sweet rice cakes. You’ll also want to check out spots like The Grand Palace, night markets, or fun adventures at Safari World and Dream World.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas has been a top warm-weather destination since becoming a sovereign country in 1973. Just a short flight from many U.S. airports, it’s a quick and easy getaway. February brings perfect weather, with temperatures around 72 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for exploring the islands. Visit the famous Atlantis resort for its epic waterpark or enjoy snorkeling in crystal clear waters. Another iconic attraction is the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay, where you can savor delicious local dishes at sit-down restaurants.

Cancun, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico is one of the best warm places to visit in February, offering perfect weather, with temps between 70 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, plus fewer crowds before spring break kicks in. You can explore famous sites like Chichen Itza, Isla Mujeres, and Playa Tortugas without the crowds. Cancun is also a golfer’s paradise, with top courses like the Moon Palace Golf Course and the Riviera Cancun Golf Club.

Algarve, Portugal

Dreaming of a warm European getaway? Algarve, Portugal is a perfect choice in February. While the temps don’t get too hot, you’ll enjoy a comfy range between 54 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for outdoor adventures. Plus, it’s off-peak season, meaning you can stroll along empty beaches and snag more affordable accommodations. This is also the best time to hike the region’s trails, like The Seven Hanging Valleys and Rota Vicentina, without the scorching summer heat.

Key West, Florida

If you’re looking for warm places to visit in February, then Key West travel is your answer. With average highs in the 70s and minimal rain, February is perfect for exploring the outdoors. Explore Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, or relax at Smathers Beach. After a day in the sun, enjoy fine dining on the patios of popular restaurants like Louie’s Backyard and Little Pearl. For even more fun, check out lively Duval Street, take a sunset sail, or visit the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

February is the perfect time to visit Dubai, with temperatures in the comfy 70s. Stay at the stunning Gevora Hotel, the tallest hotel in the world, and indulge in Michelin-star dining at places like Moonrise and 11 Woodfire. Additionally, check out the iconic Burj Khalifa for unbeatable views, or shop at the Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in the world.

Hawaii

Hawaii is a fantastic year-round destination, but February really shines! With temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s, it’s the perfect escape from the cold. Plus, aside from a brief Valentine’s Day rush, you’ll enjoy fewer crowds and more affordable stays. February is also whale watching season along the stunning Kohala Coast, and you’ll find a wide variety of tours throughout the day. You can also explore history with a tour of Pearl Harbor or dive into local culture at the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, recently crowned the best city in the world by Time Out, is one of the best warm places to visit in February. Temperatures fall in the mid to high 70s, and you’ll see about 10 hours of sunshine daily. Hike to the top of Table Mountain for amazing views, walk through the colorful Bo-Kaap neighborhood, and relax at beaches like Camps Bay.